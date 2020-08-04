Line of Duty begins on BBC One from season one and it’s a hit with viewers all over again

BBC One viewers had been thrilled by the return of Line of Duty on Monday, even when it was solely a repeat of the primary season, which premiered on BBC Two in 2012.

The enduring police anti-corruption drama penned by Jed Mercurio was a hit from its debut, incomes audiences of 4 million for season one.

A rerun or not, followers had been thrilled to have it again on display screen. One viewer owned your complete 5 seasons on DVD, however that didn’t cease him watching one extra time.

We have now your complete collection on DVD however of course we’re watching #LineofDuty again from the start on BBC1! pic.twitter.com/7lVpHpehi8 — Joseph Burns (@retlivdead) August 3, 2020

For some viewers, it was their first viewing of Line of Duty season one and they had been struck by how the solid, together with Martin Compston as DS Arnott and Vicky McClure as DC Kate Fleming, appeared so younger.

Watching #LineofDuty . I by no means watched #seriesone. Simply superior ????- however how younger do they all look ????????@martin_compston @Vicky_McClure @Cparks1976 Steve Arnott in a pullover!! — Karen Edwards ???? (@therealkarene) August 3, 2020

The standard of the writing from showrunner Mercurio earned many compliments, with killer strains like “Superintendent Hastings – just like the battle!” praised by many.

‘Superintendent Hastings – just like the battle!’ Certainly that have to be up there with ‘Bond, James Bond’ as a strategy to introduce your self? ???? #LineOfDuty #Fella #AdrianDunbar #TedHastings #Legend — Zoë Brown (@ZoeBrown) August 3, 2020

On the artwork of the drama is DCI Gates, performed memorably by Lennie James, a morally conflicted copper if ever there was one. In addition to being accused of “laddering” (build up his case price by pinning crimes on the fallacious criminals), he was busy hiding a drink-driving hit-and-run fatality attributable to his lover Jackie Laverty.

Gates had a darkish warning for Arnott, who was suspicious of the detective from early on. “You’re taking a shot on the King, be sure you kill him…”

‘You’re taking a shot on the King, be sure you kill him, son.’ The legendary Lennie James as Tony Gates in collection 1 of #LineofDuty. BBC1 proper now! pic.twitter.com/154z47VjQw — Daniel Massey (@Pliolite2) August 3, 2020

The episode completed with Gates deleting photographic proof of the hit-and-run sufferer, a transfer that had “boomerang” written all over it.

The issues we do for love hey DCI Gates! #LineofDuty — Dave McGarry (@RealDaveMc) August 3, 2020

Some viewers felt Gates was truly at coronary heart a first rate man, a good anti-hero as a result of “he’s principally a good man making more and more unhealthy choices”.

Love #LineofDuty however S1 is so good as a result of Tony Gates is just not a villain, he is principally a good man making more and more unhealthy choices performed with gorgeous authenticity by Lennie James — Matt W (@Clavdivs1) August 3, 2020

Many Line of Duty viewers remarked on the very fact the primary episode laid so many of the foundations for future storylines over all 5 seasons.

What an hour of tv that was. Seeing it now for the third time, a lot of the foundations for later collection are laid in that first episode. Peerless drama #LineofDuty — Mark O’Meara (@mark_omeara89) August 3, 2020

Line of Duty season one continues on BBC One on Tuesday night time and all 5 full collection will be watched on iPlayer.

Should you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV information.