Line of Duty boss catches cast in on-set behind-the-scenes photos

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio has posted new behind-the-scenes footage of season six in manufacturing, that includes DS Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming, though his light-hearted posts give little away in phrases of storyline insights.

Mercurio is stoking some pleasure forward of Line of Duty season six ending manufacturing and screening on BBC One in 2021 (we hope).

He first tweeted this afternoon: “At AC-12 there’s one factor they’re in and one factor solely – that’s nicking bent coppers”.

#LineofDuty6 At AC-12 there’s one factor they’re in and one factor solely – that’s nicking bent coppers pic.twitter.com/zTvVX6cSDf — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 28, 2020

The photographs characteristic actors Martin Compston (Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Fleming) is relaxed mode on set.

Mercurio’s put up – “When the cat’s away … they wouldn’t dare if the Gaffer was in” – means that Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was the boss quite than himself, creator and author of the hit crime procedural drama.

#LineofDuty6 When the cat’s away … they wouldn’t dare if the Gaffer was in pic.twitter.com/wFhja7dyn1 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 28, 2020

Mercurio caught Compston stress-free, looking his cellular in his ultimate put up right now, which prompted a quip from the actor: “Undecided you had intrusive surveillance authorised right here”.

Line of Duty followers have needed to wait just a little bit longer than anticipated for the return of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 – the collection started filming in February with the intention of screening “a while in 2020”, in line with Mercurio, however the COVID-19 pandemic has induced an enormous delay to manufacturing.

Manufacturing resumed on Line of Duty season six in September and the BBC’s official place is that season six “is now attributable to air on BBC One subsequent yr”.

AC-12 completed season 5 with suspicions nonetheless surrounding the tall tree determine of Hastings. He might but be discovered to be the collection’ final bent copper.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.