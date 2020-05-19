Line of Duty cast release bloopers to raise funds for PPE

The cast of Line of Duty could look slick and sharp within the completed episodes however they’ve fallen foul of their fair proportion of blunders behind-the-scenes.

In a humorous video shared on Twitter by creator Jed Mercurio, they’re seen stumbling over their strains and grappling with cussed props.

The author, producer and director uploaded the clip for followers of the sequence to urge them to help the Ask for Masks charity public sale, which goals to present further PPE for frontline healthcare employees working to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Right here’s one other irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to help @askformasks,” he tweeted. “Bid for wonderful heaps within the charity public sale and assist present much-needed PPE for healthcare employees.”

Right here’s one other irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to help ⁦@asksformasks⁩. Bid for wonderful heaps within the charity public sale and assist present much-needed PPE for well being care employees https://t.co/AWeW6DH3oQ pic.twitter.com/23vm5eoCFG — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) Could 18, 2020

The bloopers included a clip of Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar messing up his strains and one other the place he tried (and failed) to dangle his coat on a hook within the midst of a severe dialog with DI Kate Flemming (Vicky McClure), inflicting her to burst out laughing.

A 3rd noticed him being unable to get a coat hanger off the rail in a lodge room so as to dangle up yet one more problematic jacket.

Followers seen the working coat theme and commented on Twitter, one noting Dunbar “doesn’t appear to have a lot luck with coats.”

“Revenge of the coats,” a second joked, whereas a 3rd replied to Mercurio’s put up saying: “I actually wanted this, it made me giggle!”

Filming for Line of Duty season six has been delayed due to the COVID-19 disaster, with RadioTimes.com predicting the following sequence is unlikely to air earlier than 2021 on the earliest.

For those who’re wanting for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.