Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio addresses market for US version

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has mentioned the chance of an American version of Line of Duty, saying that, though there was curiosity over time, the US market prefers a “home-grown strategy”.

Mercurio was requested the query whereas showing an episode of the A Stab within the Darkish podcast, hosted by crime fiction novelist Mark Billingham.

Billingham requested the query just about the scrutiny that American policing is underneath proper now, suggesting {that a} US version of the present “could be sizzling as hell” in the mean time.

Mercurio replied, “I feel that should you have a look at the American tv market it’s so a lot bigger than ours and there are such a lot of extra individuals pitching concepts that the thought of one thing set in what they name, ‘inside affairs’ has been pitched repeatedly.

“It’s not one thing that hasn’t been explored in pilots and by the writers who actually know that world, it’s simply that there hasn’t been a profitable collection.”

“So, it does nonetheless really feel like that floor is there to be gained with the appropriate strategy, however I feel in phrases of the discussions with the American market, it has at all times been that they’d favor a homegrown factor slightly than a version of a British collection,” he added.

On the podcast, Mercurio additionally talked about that he was presently locked in discussions with the BBC and the manufacturing firm concerning when manufacturing would possibly start to renew on the sixth collection of Line of Duty.

The collection was 4 weeks into filming when manufacturing was closed down as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Mercurio stated that “there are a variety of points nonetheless to be resolved on an industry-wide foundation” earlier than a return to filming was potential.”

If you happen to’re trying for extra to look at, try our TV information.