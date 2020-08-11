Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio reveals big change he made to first series

Followers of Line of Duty have been having fun with BBC One’s reruns of the first ever series, throughout which creator Jed Mercurio has been tweeting enjoyable details about AC-12’s origins.

Earlier at the moment nonetheless, the author revealed a very mind-blowing perception into season one: that Lennie James’ character Tony Gates was initially given a special title.

“Final night time’s episode featured the first ever clandestine assembly between Steve and undercover Kate, filmed in Paradise Circus, Birmingham. Sharp-eyed viewers could have noticed that you simply by no means see their faces once they say ‘Tony Gates’,” Mercurio tweeted.

#LineofDuty S1 E3 Final night time’s episode featured the first ever clandestine assembly between Steve and undercover Kate, filmed in Paradise Circus, Birmingham. Sharp-eyed viewers could have noticed that you simply by no means see their faces once they say “Tony Gates”. That is as a result of … half of pic.twitter.com/rqgmkLVVEv — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) August 11, 2020

He continued: “That’s as a result of a pair of days into filming, we had to change the title of Lennie James’ character. The actors re-voiced their strains in postproduction and we had to disguise their mouths delivering the unique names.”

James’ character, DCI Tony Gates, is the first topic we see AC-12 examine, with DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) becoming a member of forces to decide whether or not the senior officer has been wrongfully pinning quite a few costs on the identical defendant.

Whereas Mercurio is but to reveal Gates’ authentic title, just a few viewers have jokingly guessed “bent b*****d” – Hastings’ chosen moniker for the suspicious cop.

BBC One started airing Line of Duty from the very begin final Monday, with the coronavirus pandemic having delayed filming on the upcoming series six.

The detective drama, which first started in 2012, has seen the Anti Corruption Unit examine a quantity of potential “bent coppers” performed by Keeley Hawes (series two), Daniel Mays (series three), Thandie Newton (series 4) and Stephen Graham (series 5).

Season six is about to star Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson – “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved homicide, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com throughout an unique Q&A with the Line of Duty forged and crew, Mercurio stated that he’s hoping filming will likely be wrapped by Christmas to guarantee a 2021 air date.

Line of Duty is accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer. When you’re in search of extra to watch, try our TV Information.