Line of Duty creator unveils secret cameo

Followers of Line of Duty across the nation have been having fun with the sequence from the beginning once more due to a run of repeats on BBC One – and a few viewers are discovering issues they didn’t spot first time spherical.

However one piece on info that even essentially the most eagle-eyed viewers gained’t have been in a position to spot is a cameo made by sequence creator Jed Mercurio in season one.

The showrunner revealed on Twitter that he made an invisible look within the sequence, driving a automotive that was being adopted by Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and Jackie Laverty (Gina McKee).

Tweeting final night time, he posted a screenshot from the present and wrote, “My solely cameo look in #LineofDuty was invisible. I’m driving the gray Golf in entrance of @RealLennieJames and Gina McKee.

“Nobody on set knew the route we’d recce’d so Lennie adopted me by way of the streets of Birmingham whereas they filmed the scene within the automotive behind.”

My solely cameo look in #LineofDuty was invisible. I am driving the gray Golf in entrance of @RealLennieJames and Gina McKee. Nobody on set knew the route we might recce’d so Lennie adopted me by way of the streets of Birmingham whereas they filmed the scene within the automotive behind. pic.twitter.com/WeHP19DypN — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) August 4, 2020

Whereas the repeats are retaining followers pleased for now – and profitable over some new converts into the cut price – viewers can be keen for brand spanking new episodes of the present, with manufacturing having been suspended as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And talking throughout a reside Q&A with RadioTimes.com on Monday, Mercurio stated that filming was because of get began once more quickly and there have been nonetheless hopes that the sequence may wrap earlier than Christmas.

“We do [know the date], it gained’t come as a shock to us,” he stated. “There are some things to determine, however we’re working in the direction of a day… I do know a date has been talked about within the press, however as normal they obtained it unsuitable.”

He added: “We’re working in the direction of a day and if we are able to recover from all of the hurdles we can be again filming.”