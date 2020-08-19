Line of Duty fans develop new theory after spotting hidden connection between characters

BBC One’s repeats of Line of Duty sequence one got here to a tense conclusion on Monday, with fans having loved re-watching the massively standard crime drama from the very begin.

Whereas viewers have been gripped by AC-12’s makes an attempt to nick ‘bent copper’ Tony Gates, some observed an fascinating connection between two characters, one of whom is more likely to characteristic extra closely in season six.

One viewer observed that Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper), launched in sequence one as a teenage member of the OSG, is assigned a social employee named Jane Hargreaves – who shares a surname with season 4 and 5’s villain Lester Hargreaves (Tony Pitts).

“Ryan’s social employee’s title is Jane Hargreaves, we’ll simply go away this right here…#LineofDuty,” they tweeted through the season one finale, with one other viewer replying: “Hargreaves spouse perhaps?”

Ryan’s social employee’s title is Jane Hargreaves, we’ll simply go away this right here… #LineofDuty — Shrine Podcasts (@shrinepod) August 17, 2020

Detective Chief Superintendent Lester Hargreaves first seems in season two as a member of the Main Violent Crime division, however was revealed final sequence to be working with the Organised Crime Syndicate when undercover officer John Corbett shot and killed him.

He’s initially believed to be ‘H‘ – AC12’s unknown goal over the past eight years – nonetheless, this theory is dismissed after corrupt officers Sergeant Jane Cafferty and PC Kieran Bloom say that they had no contact with him till latest weeks.

Social employee Jane, performed by Marie Critchley, solely seems in a single episode and whereas there’s no indication onscreen that she could possibly be associated to Lester Hargreaves, it’s doable the 2 characters are linked by marriage – particularly as Lester is seen sporting a marriage ring all through the sequence.

Line of Duty’s fifth sequence noticed Ryan reappear as a key member of the Organised Crime Syndicate, murdering each PC Maneet Bindra and John Corbett. Nonetheless, within the final episode, we see that he has been accepted into the Pupil Police Officer coaching programme, changing into a corrupt cop within the making.

May Ryan’s social employee be a key determine within the OCG, like her potential husband Lester was? And will this delicate trace come again to hang-out Arnott (Martin Compston), Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) within the upcoming sequence?

Sequence six of Line of Duty was three weeks into capturing earlier than the forged and crew have been compelled to cease in March attributable to COVID-19.

The present’s creator Jed Mercurio lately advised RadioTimes.com that they hope to renew filming by a sure date and would “like to be on air subsequent yr”, however want to complete filming by Christmas so as to take action.

Sequence one star Lennie James, who performed corrupt officer Tony Gates, additionally spoke to RadioTimes.com about earlier plans for his character to return, saying that Mercurio initially mentioned he’d written a scene that includes Gates earlier than scrapping it the following day. “He was completely proper, it was a silly concept but when anybody might pull it off it will in all probability be him,” he mentioned.

Line of Duty season six will return to the BBC. In the event you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.