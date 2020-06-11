Line of Duty is returning to Netflix after licensing deal

Line of Duty has returned to Netflix UK after being faraway from the service’s library earlier this 12 months, however there’s one small catch.

Solely the primary 4 seasons might be accessible to stream when it returns to Netflix, which means BBC iPlayer will stay the unique house of the newest fifth season, which visitor starred Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire).

Line of Duty was faraway from Netflix in April amid the collapse of distribution firm Kew Media, however a brand new deal to restore the collection has now been reached.

The favored crime drama from Jed Mercurio explores the instances of an anti-corruption unit investigating cops they believe of being crooked.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar lead the forged of the hit collection, which sees a high-profile visitor star every season because the squad’s newest adversary.

The upcoming sixth season will characteristic Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved homicide, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

Nevertheless, the extremely anticipated new episodes are a while away as filming was suspended early in manufacturing due to well being dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the brilliant aspect, this provides folks lots of time to atone for the collection to date…

Line of Duty is accessible to stream on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.