Line of Duty might not finish filming season 6 until next year

BBC One’s Line of Duty could not finish filming its sixth sequence until 2021, in keeping with creator Jed Mercurio.

The police thriller was one of many well-liked tv exhibits pressured to halt filming earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, solely 4 weeks into its tight taking pictures schedule in Belfast.

Mercurio appeared on The Andrew Marr Present, the place he was requested whether or not manufacturing would resume this year.

“I believe it’s nonetheless one thing that’s unsure,” he stated. “There’s quite a bit we will do throughout the trade, however until wider society has the general public well being infrastructure of check, hint and isolate in place it’s going to be very onerous for anybody.

“We will’t make productions in a bubble. The forged and crew will go dwelling, they are going to come into contact with different folks and be interacting with the remainder of society.”

Curiously, the producer went on to discuss doable adjustments they may make to the story of Line of Duty to be able to accommodate filming in an unfamiliar world of social distancing.

Mercurio added: “We shot for 4 weeks in a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid world and all that materials must be reshot if we have been going to alter issues. It’s one thing that has enormous value implications, however we’re discussing it.”

Line of Duty follows the work of a police anti-corruption unit, starring Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure. It was one of the most-watched programmes on BBC iPlayer final year, with greater than 27 million requests.

