Line of Duty pics | Vicky McClure and Kelly Macdonald film season 6

October 14, 2020
Since filming on Line of Duty‘s sixth collection restarted in September, the BBC drama’s creator Jed Mercurio has been treating followers to varied behind-the-scenes sneak peeks – the most recent being a take a look at collection common Vicky McClure and new forged member Kelly Macdonald in motion.

The screenwriter revealed 4 footage, taken while filming scenes with McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Macdonald (AC-12’s new adversary DCI Joanne Davidson), with the caption: “#LineofDuty6 V-Mc and Okay-Mac… two of Britain’s prime actors aspect by aspect ultimately.”

“One minute they’re Cagney and Lacey, the subsequent they’re French and Saunders,” he added.

Whereas the pictures give little or no away in regards to the plot of collection six, they do present McClure and Macdonald messing about on set while filming a severe scene collectively, with each of them sat in a police automobile.

Within the present’s highly-anticipated upcoming collection, Macdonald will likely be launched as DCI Davidson, a senior investigating officer of an unsolved homicide “whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

Mercurio has been sharing behind-the-scenes photographs while filming the ixth collection in Belfast all through September and October, with Line of Duty followers recognizing a possible plot twist in pictures posted final week that present Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) sporting a barely modified uniform.

Whereas in September, Mercurio teased a dangerous-looking Line of Duty season six stunt scene, that includes a van tipped over onto its aspect, however no trace as to which characters are within the car.

Line of Duty is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix, with season six anticipated in 2021. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.

