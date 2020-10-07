Line of Duty series 6 spoilers | Set pics hint at Steve Arnott twist

Followers of Line of Duty are busy theorising in regards to the destiny of one AC-12 member after creator Jed Mercurio shared contemporary photos from the set of series six.

At the moment filming in Belfast, the upcoming entry in BBC One’s smash-hit crime drama will see Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings conflict in opposition to Kelly Macdonald’s mysterious new adversary.

However there may properly be extra to it than that, as followers are speculating a significant change in retailer for Arnott (Martin Compston), primarily based on proof in Mercurio’s newest tease.

Eagle-eyed followers seen that within the new photos, taken between scenes on a residential road, Arnott isn’t sporting the standard three chevrons on his shoulders, indicating his rank as a Sergeant.

Because of this, some followers are actually suspicious the character could have been demoted to a police constable, one rank beneath his earlier position on the pressure.

One fan questioned Mercurio: “Stevie boy demoted to PC?”

A fellow eagle eyed viewer additionally famous the uniform change, querying: “Steve Arnott with no sergeant epaulettes?”

One other fan added: “Steve been demoted? The place’s his stripes?”

However there’s one other attainable rationalization; it is likely to be that the AC-12 favorite goes undercover himself this series, taking up a brand new id and rank for the aim of a excessive stakes mission.

Line of Duty series six went into manufacturing at the start of the 12 months, however floor to a halt in March as instances of coronavirus spiked within the UK and Eire.

The hiatus continued throughout the summer time, with solely a small portion of the upcoming series efficiently filmed, leaving followers involved a few doubtlessly huge delay.

Happily, the favored drama was capable of resume work in September and work has seemingly gone easily to this point, being carried out in accordance with the newest tv manufacturing tips.

It’s hoped that the series will wrap filming earlier than the tip of the 12 months, which might possible enable it to return to tv screens someday in 2021.

