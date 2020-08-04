Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar on whether Hastings is exonerated – or could he still be ‘H’?

All through the final 5 collection of Line of Duty, viewers, alongside AC-12, have been desperately making an attempt to decipher the id of H, the corrupt cop operating a legal enterprise underneath the nostril of the police power, however to no avail.

Whereas the earlier season explored whether Superintendent Ted Hastings could be the person that Arnott and Fleming have been on the lookout for, many got here to the conclusion that the Anti-Corruption boss could be cleared of any suspicion – however what does Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar suppose?

Talking to throughout an unique reside Q&A with the Line of Duty forged and writers, Dunbar, who performs Hastings on the present, revealed which you can by no means actually know whether Hastings is actually harmless.

When requested whether Hastings was exonerated throughout season 5, Dunbar stated: “Nicely look you recognize with Line of Duty, you actually don’t know, however I’d say after season 5 that we’ve been via the mill with Ted, however who is aware of.”

Responding to Dunbar’s audio chopping out in the direction of the top of his sentence, Vicky McClure, who performs DI Kate Fleming, stated, “Did you simply give an enormous clue [about season six]?” whereas collection creator Jed Mercurio stated “That was very incriminating no matter it was.”

Dunbar then added: “I do imagine that Ted was exonerated on the finish of [season] 5 however you don’t know, different issues could occur.”

Hastings was very near being locked up final collection after DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) constructed a strong case for the superintendent being the bent copper behind H. Fortunately for him, his “finest workforce” cleared his identify on the final minute – however that still leaves a number of unanswered questions for Hastings to reply.

Earlier within the Q&A, which additionally featured Lennie James, Martin Compston and Craig Parkinson, Compston revealed that season six will see a “bombshell” of a plot twist on the finish of episode 4.

The upcoming season was simply 4 weeks into filming when COVID-19 halted manufacturing again in March, nonetheless Mercurio stated throughout the Q&A that producers are aiming to complete capturing the collection by Christmas for followers to look at subsequent yr.

Line of Duty season one continues on BBC One on Tuesday evening and all 5 full seasons can be watched on iPlayer.