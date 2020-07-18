Line of Duty to be repeated from the beginning on BBC One following season 6 delay

Hit cop drama Line of Duty is to get a repeat run on BBC One, following the delay of the present’s sixth season.

With filming on the newest run of episodes on maintain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BBC One will repeat the first season of Line of Duty on Monday and Tuesday nights from third August at 9pm.

This may mark the first time that the present’s first season has been aired on BBC One, with the present initially launching on BBC Two in 2012.

Line of Duty creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio stated “When sequence one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a bit police drama on BBC Two. I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and present followers an opportunity to watch from the very beginning.”

Simon Heath, Line of Duty’s govt producer for World Productions, added: “Eight years after our unheralded Brummie cop present quietly debuted on BBC Two, we’re thrilled that Tony Gates and AC12’s prime workforce get an opportunity to go once more for a model new viewers on BBC One.”

The primary season of Line of Duty sees Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) be part of Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) at anti-corruption unit AC-12 to examine Tony Gates (Lennie James), a DCI who could be concerned in corrupt dealings.

Apart from our lead trio, the first season additionally launched a quantity of characters who would go on to recur in later years, together with Craig Parkinson as DS “Dot” Cottan, Neil Morrissey as DC Nigel Morton, Paul Higgins as CS Derek Hilton, Nigel Boyle as DI Ian Buckells and Gregory Piper as Ryan Pilkington.

The sixth season, that includes Kelly Macdonald as a visitor lead, was initially anticipated to air in 2020, however paused filming in March. Manufacturing is anticipated to get again underway in late August.

