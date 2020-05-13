Line of Duty’s AC-12 reunite for mini-episode to support the NHS

The lockdown interval has seen all kinds of solid reunions and shock mini-episodes from some of the nation’s best-loved exhibits – and the newest sequence to take part the enjoyable is Line of Responsibility.

A brief clip uploaded to Twitter by sequence creator Jed Mercurio served the double function of cheering up followers and much more importantly supporting the Asks for Maks marketing campaign – which is elevating cash to present a lot wanted PPE for well being employees.

The clip featured sequence stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in character as Kate Fleming, Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott respectively, every showing from their very own properties by way of a convention name. (Compston joked that the pool in his Las Vegas residence was a digital background!)

#LineofDuty ⁦@Vicky_McClure⁩ ⁦@martin_compston⁩ Adrian Dunbar proudly support ⁦@asksformasks⁩ elevating cash to present a lot wanted PPE for well being employees. Donate immediately or participate in the reside public sale https://t.co/2AIQDJzehl pic.twitter.com/6A6f9oGJFk — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) Might 12, 2020

It consisted of the much-loved characters discussing a “coded” message the group had acquired which Ted was satisfied had come from the present’s thriller antagonist H.

“PPE, NHS” he stated, “I imply mom of God, what in the blue blazes does that imply?!”

At this level Steve and Kate stepped in to clarify that it wasn’t a coded message in spite of everything, however a reference to the Asks for Masks charity public sale, earlier than they directed followers to the charity’s web site.

Mercurio’s tweet additionally inspired followers to donate immediately or participate in the reside public sale – which incorporates all types of prizes starting from a Strictly Come Dancing Masterclass with Kristina Rihanoff for up to 12 folks to a James Bond Presentation signed by all Bond actors.

Line of Responsibility had been anticipated to return for sequence six later this 12 months – however the coronavirus pandemic has seen manufacturing delayed six weeks right into a sixteen week shoot, which means we might effectively have to wait till 2021 to see AC-12 in motion as soon as extra.

For those who’re wanting for extra to watch, try our TV information.