Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to present Channel 5 series Scenic Ireland

Star of Line of Obligation Adrian Dunbar has been introduced as presenter of Scenic Ireland, a brand new two-part series for Channel 5 which can see him take a private tour of his residence nation.

The programme will showcase some of the wild and delightful surroundings that the nation has to supply, as Dunbar climbs to the summit of Mount Skellig and explores the spectacular shoreline.

He’ll even be sampling some of the native meals, taking time to discuss to the final salmon fisherman on Carrickarede, a tiny island simply off the mainland linked by a well-known rope bridge.

Dunbar stated: “This has been probably the most fantastic journey, seeing previous pals and visiting locations I had dreamed of going to for years… a very memorable expertise.”

Filming on Scenic Ireland didn’t go precisely as deliberate, lacking its authentic begin date in Might as a lot of the world discovered itself in a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As a substitute, the present started capturing in late August, however this additionally introduced some powerful challenges to overcome, from social distancing measures to unpredictable climate.

Emma-Rosa Dias, Managing Director of manufacturing firm Afro-Mic, stated: “We’d deliberate to movie in sunny Might, however the pandemic had different concepts. So, with rigorous COVID coaching, a decent five-person crew and common testing, Adrian and the crew had been ready to hit the street safely… simply in time for Storm Ellen!

“However then the place would a series about Ireland be and not using a bit of dramatic climate? We’ve cherished sharing such a private journey with Adrian, and we’re so excited to be exhibiting off our beautiful Irish shoreline for our first Channel 5 series.”

Dunbar is at present engaged on the upcoming sixth series of BBC One’s Line of Obligation, which not too long ago resumed filming after being suspended again in March.

Scenic Ireland airs on Channel 5 later this 12 months. For those who’re searching for one thing to watch tonight, try our TV Information.