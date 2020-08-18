Line of Duty’s Lennie James recalls “silly concept” to resurrect series one’s Tony Gates

Line of Duty’s Lennie James has revealed he embarrassed himself together with his overexcited response to Jed Mercurio’s short-lived plans to deliver his character Tony Gates again to the series.

The Save Me Too author and actor recalled the second when the drama’s creator Mercurio revealed a brand new scene resurrecting DCI Gates – although it had been beforehand agreed that Gates wouldn’t survive past the primary season due to James being underneath contract with HBO on the time.

Line of Duty’s first series has been rerun on BBC One, with the finale being aired on Monday night time (17th August).

“I don’t know what Jed was pondering – and I barely revealed a bit of bit an excessive amount of of myself once I confirmed him how excited I used to be on the risk of Gates coming again to Line of Responsibility,” James instructed RadioTimes.com. “I used to be excited as a result of it might have been enjoyable to hang around with my mates once more – Martin [Compston], Adrian [Dunbar], [Vicky McClure]- they’ve grow to be mates for all times.”

James continued: “It was actually a day. Jed got here in [on the set of his Sky medical drama Critical] and stated, ‘I’ve written a scene the place Gates seems, comes again’ and I used to be like, ‘unbelievable, glorious’ and went round and instructed all people. Then he got here again within the subsequent day, and I used to be like, ‘so what’s the main points, when can I see it?’ and he was like, ‘I’ve scrapped it, it’s a silly concept’. He was completely proper, it was a silly concept but when anybody may pull it off it might in all probability be him.”

Confirming Gates’ destiny, James stated: “He’s effectively and actually mashed – useless and gone. He was a unbelievable character to deliver to life, one of my favorite characters that I’ve performed. And once more, I knew what I used to be signing up for once I went in, I knew that Gates wasn’t going to survive past the primary series.

“I wouldn’t have been in a position to do it in all honesty if he was going to be a unbroken character as a result of I used to be underneath contract with HBO on the time… After I began that I knew it was going to be a one and performed. I didn’t know the way he was going to exit as a result of that remaining episode hadn’t been written but however I did know he wasn’t going to final past the primary series.”

Series one’s finale featured the corrupt DCI Gates strolling onto the motorway and getting struck by a lorry.

Save Me Too, the second series of James’ acclaimed drama Save Me, aired on Sky Atlantic earlier this 12 months, with followers determined for a 3rd instalment. Sky revealed that between 17th March and fifth April, Save Me Too had grow to be its most downloaded present with greater than 3.1 million views – with these varieties of figures, we suspect it’s solely a matter of time earlier than a 3rd season is introduced.

