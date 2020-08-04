Line of Duty’s Martin Compston promises a huge “bombshell” twist in season 6

Line of Responsibility followers can anticipate a “bombshell” of a plot twist to occur halfway by sequence six, star Martin Compston has revealed.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com throughout an unique stay Q&A with the Line of Responsibility forged and writers, Compston, who performs DS Steve Arnott, let slip that he’s ready for creator Jed Mercurio to jot down the sequence’ fifth and sixth episodes so he can discover out what occurs after a main revelation.

“For this 12 months, I believe we’ve filmed [episodes] one and two, and as a forged, we’ve received [the scripts for] three and 4, and Jed is writing 5 and 6 and we haven’t seen them, and there’s a bombshell on the finish of 4 and I’m determined to seek out out what occurs,” he stated.

“We’re simply the identical as all people else and so far as H goes, as quickly as we discover him we’re out a job,” he added.

Previous to Compston’s feedback through the Q&A, which additionally featured Adrian Dunbar, Lennie James, Jed Mercurio and Craig Parkinson, Vicky McClure talked about how conserving plot twists under-wraps has turn into more and more tough every sequence.

“Because the sequence has gone on, your lips get tighter,” she stated. “Again then [when the series began] it most likely wasn’t such a massive factor, no one actually knew what was occurring. You didn’t need to spoil it for anyone however that kind of will get tougher because the present’s progressed as a result of there are such a lot of secrets and techniques.”

“H – that letter will get stated a lot and it’s simply exhausting since you don’t need to spoil it for anyone,” she added.

The id of H has been essentially the most contentious matter all through the final eight years of Line of Responsibility, with the villainous determine and chief of bent coppers persevering with to be AC-12’s primary goal.

Line of Duty’s sixth sequence was 4 weeks into filming when the coronavirus pandemic pressured manufacturing to cease again in March.

With extra episodes to movie, Mercurio has revealed that the sequence must be wrapped by Christmas in order to air in 2021.

RadioTimes.com’s Q&A with the Line of Responsibility forged and writers is offered to observe on our Fb web page. Line of Responsibility is offered to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.