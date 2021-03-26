‘Line of Responsibility’ Season 6 to Bow on BritBox in the U.S., Canada

The sixth season of Jed Mercurio’s immensely widespread police corruption sequence “Line of Responsibility” will debut on BBC and ITV-backed streamer BritBox in the U.S. and Canada. BritBox has agreed a cope with ITV Studios and the new season will premiere in Could.(*6*)

Season 6 of the present follows Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) as they examine the conduct of the visitor lead, Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson (Kelly MacDonald), on an unsolved homicide case, whose suspicious conduct attracts the consideration of the Anti-Corruption unit.

BritBox will probably be the unique U.S. residence for future seasons of "Line of Responsibility."

The sequence is written and created by Mercurio. Produced by Ken Horn, the government producers are Mercurio, Simon Heath for World Productions and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. The sequence is directed by Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn and Jennie Darnell. "Line of Responsibility" is made with help from Northern Eire Display and worldwide distribution of season 6 is dealt with by ITV Studios.

"'Line of Responsibility' ranks as one of the best and most gripping trendy British crime sequence and it was a precedence for us to deliver it residence to BritBox the place it belongs," stated Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America.

"I'm delighted that U.S. followers of 'Line of Responsibility' will probably be in a position to watch the new season on BritBox," stated Mercurio.

Earlier this month, "Line of Responsibility" season 6 premiered on BBC in the U.Okay. as the highest drama launch since 2014 with a 9.6 million viewers common and 9.8 million peak.

The present has had an extended historical past in being made accessible to viewers Stateside. The primary season was launched on Hulu in 2012. AMC-backed streamer Acorn TV then acquired streaming rights in 2018, which included the current seasons and unique entry to season 5 and later seasons.

The primary three seasons started airing on AMC in 2020. Presently, the first 5 seasons are on Hulu, with the first 4 seasons additionally accessible on BritBox.