Lingopie, Telkom SA Acquire Content from Latino-owned Fuse Media

Latino-owned Fuse Media has marked its first foray into the worldwide media market on the eve of MipTV with licensing offers to language studying platform Lingopie and South Africa-based Telkom SA.

“Right this moment’s licensing agreements signify the early innings of Fuse Media’s world enlargement,” stated Fuse Media head of digital, Patrick Courtney, who added: “Additionally it is inspiring that these firms are keen to supply their clients with content material that not solely engages younger, multicultural viewers but additionally empowers underserved audiences. We’re each honored and excited for Fuse to be bringing this programming to a global viewers.”

Lingopie, touted because the world’s first language studying platform to make use of SVOD know-how, is licensing over 100 hours of Fuse Media content material to bolster its launch in India. These embody Fuse Media’s irreverent animation-live motion hybrid present “Sugar & Toys,” magic program “Hip-Hop Houdini” and “The Hollywood Puppet Present,” the place marionette puppets reenact true celeb misadventures.

The partnership comes as Lingopie has made nice strides since its launch in 2019. Lingopie’s progressive language-teaching mannequin faucets unique movie and TV content material from around the globe with same-language subtitles and prompt translation pop-ups.

In the meantime, Uncover Digital has licensed 70 hours of Fuse Media content material for Telkom SA, a number one info and communications know-how providers supplier in South Africa. Content featured on their SVOD platform will embody Comedian King Keraun Harris’ immersion in white tradition, “That White Individuals Sh*t,” doc house cooking present “Made from Scratch” and the digital unique ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridien Response) interview collection, “Thoughts Therapeutic massage,” the place a battery of sounds triggers tales from celeb visitors.

Fuse Media is a multicultural-focused multi-platform leisure firm with a portfolio of streaming and tv manufacturers focused at millennial and Gen Z audiences. These manufacturers embody Fuse, Fuse Backstage, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat and fuse.television. Fuse Media additionally operates the Fuse Content Studio, its in-house manufacturing and distribution arm, in addition to a branded content material and reside occasions enterprise.

Firm was taken over in a administration buyout in November by an all-Latino group led by Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero, who had been with Fuse since 2006.

Roggero, who noticed the rarity of a Latino-led administration group taking cost of a nationwide media outlet, stated then: “At a time when thousands and thousands of People of all races and ethnicities are calling for extra illustration and servicing of underserved communities, the Fuse Media administration group is taking possession of its collective future. Actually.”