‘Lingua Franca’ Filmmaker Isabel Sandoval Signs With CAA

“Lingua Franca” filmmaker Isabel Sandoval has signed with CAA.

In 2019, Sandoval made historical past as the primary trans lady of coloration to direct and star in a movie screening in competitors on the Venice Movie Pageant, the place “Lingua Franca” premiered. The movie was acquired and launched by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is now streaming on Netflix.

Sandoval directed, wrote, edited, produced and acted in “Lingua Franca,” which she shot in 16 days in Brooklyn, New York. Eamon Farren and the late Lynn Cohen additionally star within the movie, by which Sandoval portrays an undocumented Filipina trans lady who secures a job as a live-in caregiver for an aged Russian lady named Olga (Cohen) in Brooklyn’s Brighton Seaside neighborhood. However when she unexpectedly turns into romantically concerned with Olga’s grownup grandson Alex (Farren), points round identification, civil rights and immigration threaten her very existence.

Since its debut, the critically acclaimed challenge (and the filmmaker’s third movie) has been nominated for the John Cassavetes Award on the 2021 Movie Impartial Spirit Awards, in addition to excellent movie restricted launch on the GLAAD Media Awards and the perfect movie on the BFI London Movie Pageant. “Lingua Franca” gained the jury award for greatest narrative characteristic on the Bentonville Movie Pageant.

Sandoval’s newest challenge, “Shangri-La,” is the twenty-first fee from the Miu Miu Ladies’s Tales quick movie collection, which invitations feminine administrators to “examine vainness and femininity within the twenty first century.” Sandoval wrote, directed and edited the challenge, which is ready to premiere just about this month.

The filmmaker can be creating “Vespertine,” a one-hour drama for FX, which she will even direct, and her subsequent characteristic “Tropical Gothic.” The latter is described as a Sixteenth-century colonial drama set within the Philippines, with themes within the vein of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” and Jane Campion’s “The Piano.”

In an August profile for Selection, Sandoval stated she desires to “make movies that linger; let the themes and feelings marinate. It’s not filmmaking with a megaphone or bullhorn. I arrange limitations and tried to defy them.”

Sandoval continues to be represented by Workforce 713 Leisure and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

