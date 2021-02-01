Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson to Anchor Weekend ‘World News Tonight’

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have been named co-anchors of the weekend broadcasts of ABC News “World News Tonight,” filling roles within the wake of the departure of anchor Tom Llanas.

In a memo despatched to ABC News staffers Monday, James Goldston, the unit’s outgoing president, mentioned Johnson will anchor Saturdays, whereas Davis will anchor Sundays. They’ll start their new duties this weekend. Each are anticipated to proceed their different duties at ABC News. Davis anchors a primetime broadcast on ABC News Dwell and Johnson works on the Saturday broadcast of “Good Morning America.”

Davis was final yr named anchor of the ABC News Dwell program, and has grow to be a daily a part of ABC News’ huge particular experiences round such developments as presidential debates and elections. She is going to seem on ABC News Dwell Monday via Thursday, with a rotating group of anchors main the venue’s Friday-night primetime program.

Johnson joined ABC News in 2018, and beforehand labored for KNBC and CBS News. He has not too long ago been assigned to cowl the coronavirus outbreak for ABC News.

“Linsey and Whit are each acquainted faces on the World News Tonight desk, having crammed in on the weekends and for David in the course of the week,” Goldston mentioned, referring to David Muir, the weekday anchor of the evening-news program.

“World News Tonight” has grow to be the main evening-news broadcast within the nation, each when it comes to the audiences advertisers covet most, individuals between 25 and 54, and amongst general viewers. The Saturday broadcast final season led in each these classes, whereas the Sunday broadcast led in complete viewers for the primary time in 23 years.