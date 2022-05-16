Linus Torvalds says that Linux embraced open source to separate itself a bit from “the quasi-religious follies” of free software

A year ago, in an interview, Linus Torvalds spoke about the commercial uses of open source and its sustainability, and took the opportunity to comment on how has always been against the “most extreme forms of free software”and how both it and Linux were a big part of “rebranding” to start using ‘open source’ instead.

To Torvalds, a certain part of the community was actively moving away from commercial use of Linux, and by “a certain part” he specifically means Richard Stallman and the Free Software Foundation: “Frankly, some of the quasi-religious overtones of RMS and the FSF were just plain crazy.“.

When open source contributes to corporations but corporations don’t contribute to open source



Some OpenSSF members of the Linux Foundation

To better understand the context of these words, we must understand the current state of open source and how although there are many corporations contributing to certain projects, there are others that only take advantage of them without doing anything to contribute to them.

Linus was asked if he thinks the open source model is sustainable, since there are very successful and large projects whose developers are lucky if they earn enough to buy a coffee for the week. It’s been a hot discussion for a while, as there are those who believe that open source as a community is dying, and open source today is one intertwined with the business strategies of large corporations.

Linus not only believes that open source is 100% sustainable but necessarybecause the space is so large and complex that the problems become impossible to manage by a single company, even by a large technology company no matter how competent it may be.





Torvalds explains that for some reason the Linux kernel development community has always remained very successful in integrating with all commercial interests:

“Linux has always been very open to commercial users, and I very consciously avoided that anti-corporate mentality that you can definitely find in some of the free software groups”

For some this position of Torvalds is a big reason why Linux has succeeded in almost everything, and at the same time has become a committee controlled by corporations. Linus’s salary is paid by a Linux Foundation that lives on contributions from giants like Google, Microsoft, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Oracle, Sony, VMWare, Uber, etc.

Torvalds says that even for him that “has always been wary of contaminating itself too much by commercial interests” some projects have “shot themselves” by being too anti-commercial, and have made it very difficult for companies to participate. The perfect example of this is when the FSF was left without financial support from Red Hat after the return of Stallman.

What is said in this interview will not be the last controversial thing that Torvalds says, nor the first. And it is that he is not famous not only for being the creator and leader of the maintenance of the Linux kernel, but for the little filter that he has when he wants to say things.

