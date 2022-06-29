Linux has been “speaking C” for 30 years. Now you are going to learn a second language: Rust

It is one of the most popular and most fashionable programming languages ​​of recent times, but things go further: Rust will soon also be used in the Linux kernel.

This is even stated by Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux and head of its development, who recently indicated that it is possible that we will see the Rust integration in the next big kernel releasewhich will be Linux 5.20.

Rust continues to win integers

For the last three decades Linux has been fundamentally based on the C programming language, but in recent years we have seen how Rust has gained popularity and become a “second language” option.

This language was created in 2012 and recovered, as its creator said, “a lot of good ideas, known and loved in other languageshad not been exploited in widely used languages, or were integrated into languages ​​that had very poor memory models”.

Linus Torvalds already confessed more than a year ago that I was interested in this project but warned that Rust support on Linux is “not fine yet”. At that time he was talking about its possible inclusion in the 5.14 kernel, but in the end that integration did not take place.

Now it seems that everything is readyand at the Open Source Summit event held a few days ago in Texas, Torvalds revealed that “I would like to see the inclusion of the Rust infrastructure start in the next version, but we’ll see.”

The Linux kernel developers are preparing version 5.19 -which will not be the one with Rust- for its probable release in August, and the rate of new kernel versions is about 10 weeks, so it may be finally let’s see Rust in Linux kernel 5.20.

Why Rust on Linux is good news

A Linux it has gone very well with the C language for all these years, so why bring in a second language now? Won’t that complicate things?

The truth is that Rust is an important signing for Linux because it facilitates the development of secure software. As our colleagues from Genbeta explained, Rust ensures excellent memory management as a great pillar of its use, but to this it adds a modern syntax.

The developers agree with that assessment. Samartha Chandrashekar, manager at Amazon Web Services, explained that this language “helps ensure thread safety and prevent memory-related errorssuch as buffer overflows that can lead to security vulnerabilities.” Torvalds himself noted that “there are real technical reasons like memory safety and why it’s a good thing Rust ends up in the kernel.”

Although Rust seems destined to be part of the Linux kernel, the C language will continue to be the absolute protagonist. The initial deployment will be more symbolic than anything elseand will simply set things up so that developers can use Rust in various components in later versions of the Linux kernel.

Among those components are some APIs, the support of certain architectures and the so-called ABIs (Application Binary Interfaces) that allow to guarantee the compatibility between Rust and C. The Linux kernel continues to evolve, and now it will with the help of Rust.