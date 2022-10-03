Linux kernel 6.0 is now available: one of the most committed versions and the last one before Rust support arrives

We have a new series of the Linux kernel, the 6.x. Linus Torvalds announced a few hours ago the release of version 6.0 of the kernel after two months of development. Torvalds, who has been responsible for the development of Linux since he created it 3 decades ago, wanted to lower the expectations of witnessing great changes as a result of the numbering change when the first ‘release candidate’ was presented, in August:

“Regardless, there is nothing fundamentally different about this release. […] The major version number change has more to do with me running out of fingers and toes than any big relevant changes.”

Torvalds explains that he has been avoiding for a long time the custom of linking relevant kernel changes with alterations of the numbering, because he understands that “the only reason” for having a “hierarchical” numbering system is to make “numbers easier to remember and distinguish”.

“That’s why when the smallest number reaches roughly 20 [de ahí la broma sobre el número de dedos]I’d rather just increment the larger number and start over with the other one.”

Many changes related to hardware support

Once he has warned us, he acknowledges that we are not dealing with a mere procedural version that only offers a security patch:

“Of course, there are many changes in 6.0: after all, we have over 15,000 non-merge commits in total, making it one of the largest releasesat least in terms of the number of ‘commits'”.

The main changes of this new kernel (about 60%) are related to hardware support. From the inclusion of the V3D driver for the Raspberry Pi to the support for AMD RDNA3 GPUs, the experimental compatibility with Intel Arc Graphics, the support for PCI buses in the OpenRISC and LoongArch architectures, or for the ‘Zicboom’ extension of the RISC-V architecture.

Refering to security, the Linux 6.0 kernel implements changes such as setgroups() change management from the SafeSetID security module to handle setgroups() changes, or support for the ARIA encryption algorithm. There is also good news regarding the virtualization: The new kernel includes a new pseudo-device called ‘guest vCPU crash detector’, capable of warning the host if the virtual machine has crashed in some way.

How to download kernel 6.0

Linux kernel 6.0 is now available for download from Linus Torvald’s GitHub repository, if you like to compile your own kernels. All other users, you’ll have to wait (days or even hours, don’t worry) until the maintainer of your favorite distribution updates the kernel package to version 6.0. Some, like Ubuntu and Fedora, have already done so..

Rust support is the next big thing

The truth is that all this is perceived as an appetizer before the imminent arrival of kernel 6.1, for which Torvalds has already opened the merger window today. “Unlike 6.0, 6.1 has a number of fundamental new features pretty much on track”.

Among these novelties we will find the much debated and announced, support for the ‘bilingualism’ of the kernel, which from now on will be allow module programming in the increasingly popular Rust languageas well as for the usual C/C++ combo.

Via | linux kernel