Linux kernel becomes ‘bilingual’: its creator sees version 5.20 likely to include Rust support

Linus Torvalds created the first version of the Linux kernel in 1991, and he developed it using the programming language of excellence when we talk about creating operating systems: the C language. That hasn’t changed in more than 30 years. Until now.

And it is that, a few days ago, Torvalds —who, in addition to being the creator, is still the main responsible for the development of Linux— affirmed that it is probable that let’s see how in the next major kernel update (Linux 5.20) a second development language is integrated: Rust.





A year ago, Torvalds claimed to be convinced that C would eventually be replaced as the main kernel development language: “It may or may not be Rust.”

Rust in the kernel, a project long dreamed of (although Torvalds applies that of ‘without pause, but without hurry’)

Let us remember that Rust —an increasingly popular programming language valued by professionals— emerged a decade ago within the Mozilla Foundation as a result of the search for a language that would allow writing extremely fast code on the same level as C or C++, but without their recurring memory management problems.

Last year we told you that the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), with funding from Google, had hired the Spanish engineer Miguel Ojeda to will work full-time on his quest to make Rust the second language of the Linux kernel:

“The desire to write Linux kernel code in Rust has been around for quite some time., and different people have created ‘out-of-tree’ modules with Rust over the years. The earliest attempt I know of is from 2013 by Taesoo Kim, before Rust 1.0 was even released. The Rust for Linux project was created with a dream goal beyond that: to provide Rust support within the kernel itself.”

‘Rust for Linux’ is an initiative developed within the framework of the ‘Prossimo Project’, aimed at porting the most sensitive software for Internet security (such as the Linux kernel itself, the operating system most used in web servers) to code that is not subject to memory management vulnerabilities, a problem that the ISRG attributes fundamentally to the widely used —as well as insecure— languages ​​C and C++.

And Prossimo does not hide that already has Rust in mind as a perfect replacement for both. In fact, another of its subprojects is focused on promoting the replacement of OpenSSL by RusTLS in as many projects as possible.

Rust’s design provides code protection against integer overflow, as well as providing compile-time reference checking and run-time memory access correctness evaluation

In a year, Torvalds has gone from saying that the idea of ​​integrating Rust interested him —because “there are real technical reasons” to do so, “such as memory security”— while qualifying that the support to make it possible “isn’t fine yet”…

…to state, during the recent Open Source Summit held in Texas, that would like to “see the infrastructure for Rust start to be included in the next release”. Although this time she also clarified, adding a cautious “… But we’ll see.”

In any case, we will not soon see the entire kernel ported to Rust (although a project has been launched to create a kernel compatible with GNU/Linux systems from scratch in Rust). For now, support for this language will be little more than symbolic.but it will be a necessary first step in allowing the language to continue to grow in importance in the kernel development community.