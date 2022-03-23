Linux works so well on the M1 Macs that some things work twice as fast as they do on macOS

Although Apple made it quite difficult, it is already possible to install full Linux on M1 Macs, all thanks to the project Asahi Linux which has progressed enough to be a fully functional operating system.

But that is not all, performance is so good that in some cases they have found that it can even double the performance of macOS itself, a not inconsiderable feat considering that the M1 have been praised for their great power and speed.

The only Linux distro that works on Apple Silicon





Asahi Linux may be an alpha, but the way it’s going, it looks like a great option for system lovers and owners of some equipment with Apple Silicon. This is the case for several users on the Linux subreddit who have been praising the distro.

A particular case is that of Jason Eckert, a developer who explains that testing the framework to create Hugo websites, the time it takes for Hugo on Asahi Linux to compose the 275 pages of his website is less than half the time (210ms) of the same Hugo build on macOS on the same machine (557ms). While others say that compiling programs in C is up to twice as fast in Linux than in macOS.

Apple’s optimization myth put to the test again

It is a topic that we have talked about a lot in Genbeta, not long ago we commented that Chrome was already faster on Macs than Safari itself, something quite remarkable because that has always been praised alleged software/hardware optimization in which Apple products are “unrivaled”.

“M1s are fast only because macOS is highly optimized for M1”, they said 🙃 It’s okay, you can want a Mac now too! pic.twitter.com/WxpiFMPZyC — Hector Martin (@marcan42) March 21, 2022

If Google has shown that applications as important to Apple as Safari can be outpaced, and the folks at Asahi Linux are supporting an entire system on a chip with a new architecture without even a finger of help from Apple, with such good results, then it’s not that Apple is “better” because they produce optimized hardware and software.

It seems then that separately, Apple’s M1 chips are so good they can be exploited outside of their closed ecosystem. What Apple has done with its chips is praiseworthy, not that they owe it to macOS (which for some even feels like a drag on the M1), they can be taken advantage of in iOS, and in other operating systems.

The Asahi case is more than impressive when we consider that they are not even using the GPU because they haven’t managed to make it work yet. It is an alpha in which many things do not work, but it’s incredibly fast from now on