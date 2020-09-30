‘Lion King’ Sequel in the Works With Director Barry Jenkins

Disney is returning to the Satisfaction Lands for a follow-up to “The Lion King.” Barry Jenkins, the filmmaker behind “Moonlight” and “If Beale Road May Speak,” will direct the upcoming function based mostly on the beloved household basic.

“Serving to my sister elevate two younger boys throughout the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins stated. “Having the alternative to work with Disney on increasing this magnificent story of friendship, love and legacy whereas furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folks inside the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The film will probably be a continuation of the studio’s 2019 photorealistic remake, quite than the 1994 cartoon. Jon Favreau directed the current reboot to blended critiques however huge field workplace receipts; it generated over $1.5 billion at the international field workplace.

Disney hasn’t introduced a launch date for the sequel. With COVID-19 and Jenkins’ busy schedule, it’s additionally unclear when the particular effects-heavy manufacturing will begin. Sources say the new film will partly deal with the early years of Mufasa, the regal father of Simba whose demise varieties the emotional coronary heart of the first movie and its remake. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the screenplay for the 2019 film, is returning to write down the follow-up.

The voice forged for the remake included the star-studded lineup of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen and as Timon and Pumbaa and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Disney has but to announce who, if any, from that group will probably be a part of the sequel.

Jenkins’ companion, director Lulu Wang, celebrated the information on Twitter with a nod to the movie’s iconic opening music.

Disney has reimagined quite a lot of its animated classics, together with “Aladdin,” “Magnificence and the Beast,” “Mulan” and “Dumbo.” As beforehand introduced, “Aladdin” can be getting a sequel following the business success of the live-action model.

The primary “Lion King” was closely influenced by Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” One way or the other the Bard by no means acquired round to writing an element II to the story of the indecisive Danish prince, so Disney could not have the ability to crib from the playwright this time round.

“The Lion King” follow-up represents one thing of a departure for Jenkins, who’s finest recognized for sensitively drawn indie fare, no more commercially dealing with massive studio productions. After successful an Oscar for “Moonlight” and being nominated for a screenplay prize for “Beale Road,” Jenkins has been closely in demand. He lately accomplished work on “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon’s limited-series adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s best-seller. Jenkins additionally plans to direct a biopic of choreographer Alvin Ailey.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.