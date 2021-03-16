Lionel Messi and a historical record: he reached Xavi as the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

The Argentine reached 767 official matches wearing the Barça shirt

Although his future at the Barça institution continues to be unknown, Lionel Messi continues to break records with the FC Barcelona shirt. On this occasion, it is a brand whose owner is nothing more and nothing less than Xavi Hernandez, one of his mentors and friends on the field.

The former Spanish midfielder and current Qatari Al-Sadd coach was Solo leader in the table of the players who most times wore the club’s jersey in official matches. In total and until his dismissal in June 2015 he participated in 767 games, a figure that The flea he equaled this Monday when he entered the Camp Nou to face Huesca for the 27th date of the Spanish championship. The Argentine was the great figure by scoring two goals and an assist for the final 4-1.

After the meeting, Lionel Messi left a message on social networks. “It is a great honor to reach this number of games played with @fcbarcelona. Thanks to all the colleagues who have accompanied me in these years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side ”, wrote La Pulga on his Instagram account, along with a series of photos from this historic day.

“It had to be Leo …”, assured the former Catalan footballer to Sports world and I add: “It is fair that the best player in history is the one who has defended the Barça shirt the most times. It is an honor that the best player in the world and for me in history is the one who surpasses me ”, he acknowledged.

The former Barça captain will remain in the second step behind Lionel Messi (EFE)

Lionel Messi is a machine and At 33, he continues to break very important records. He recently became the top scorer at a single club, surpassing Pelé’s 643 goals. He also beat the greatest scorer in the history of Barcelona by a wide margin, today Messi has 712 against César Rodríguez’s 232, and he is the one who won the most titles in the institution above Andrés Iniesta (34 vs 32).

These, among others, join this new brand with which he equals Xavi and will surely surpass next Sunday before the Royal Society. In total, the Argentine participated in 510 league games, 149 in the Champions League, 79 in the Copa del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 4 in the European Super Cup. With a total of 536 victories, 140 draws and only 91 defeats.

According to statistics, of the 767 presentations with the Barça shirt, they were 44 in which he had Real Madrid in front, followed by Sevilla (43), Atlético (42), Bilbao (40) and Espanyol and Valencia (35).

On the other hand, the season that played the most duels was 2011-12 with Josep Guardiola on the bench. In that year the Rosario played 60 games in total. In which he participated the least was in 2004/05 with just nine appearances.

Xavi, Messi, Iniesta and Busquets are the players who wore the Barça shirt the most times respectively

“You could see that Leo would end up surpassing me. If he did not leave Barça it was clear that he would add many more games and he is still young to continue playing, he has a lot of football left, so he can still play many more games “, Xavi admitted to Sports world.

After the opening whistle of the match against Huesca, Lionel Messi reached 767 matches played with the Barcelona shirt, which positions him in the first place in the table next to the former midfielder. Below, the third in contention for that mythical “tiki-taka” team completes the podium, Andrés Iniesta, with 674.

Further down, in fourth place is another one that continues to expand its brand today, Sergio Busquets, with 616 and counting. The top 5 closes it Carles Puyol with 593 Although Gerard Piqué could enter that list if he decides to continue wearing the colors of Barcelona: so far he has 558.

“Leo is like that, he’s insurmountable, you can’t compete with him because he always wins”, declared the Catalan, who could lose a brand again at the hands of his friend, if he decided to continue wearing Barça next season since so far both, along with Carles Rexach, have been 17 consecutive seasons as culé: if Messi renews, he will reach 18.

