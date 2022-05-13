Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo dazzled at a charity dinner organized by a PSG footballer

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo dazzled at a charity dinner organized by the Senegalese footballer Idrissa Gana Gueyecompanion of La Pulga in the PSG. The couple from Rosario was one of the main attractions of the benefit day, which was also attended by other stars of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino in Ligue 1.

Leo and Anto posed for photos along with his compatriots Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di Maríawho were also with their respective wives. In addition, in the images that were released by the account the Instagram account psgcommunity_you see them Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi, among others.

Lionel Messi chose a more informal look, with a shirt and no cut. While, Antonela Roccuzzo wore a coral-tone suit, plus a white top and sandals. Rosario previously announced this outfit with a story of hers on her Instagram account, which has more than 19 million followers.

Lionel Messi and his wife caused a furore at a charity dinner organized by a colleague of La Pulga at PSG

“For Hope”, is the foundation with which Idrissa Gana Gueye collaborates and whose purpose seeks to raise funds for children suffering from HIV and cancer in Senegal, home country of the 32-year-old footballer who became a reinforcement for PSG in the 2019-20 season.

Auctioned shirts autographed by Lionel Messi, Verrati and figures from other teams, such as Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. Also other objects of the Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane of Liverpoolor the glasses of the renowned rapper and singer Gandhi Djuna, better known by his stage name Gims, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who spent much of his career in France. Through the special participation of these stars, the organizers hoped to raise about two million euros.

PSG was crowned champion of Ligue 1 for several dates. This Saturday, they will visit Montpellier, while the Parisian team will bid farewell to the season next Saturday, May 21, at home against Metz. Between the two dates, between Monday the 15th and Tuesday the 16th, Paris Saint-Germain will tour Qatar. Later, The Argentines will join the National Team commanded by Lionel Scaloni that will face Italy on June 1at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, for the Grand Final between the champions of the Confederations of Conmebol and UEFA, respectively.

