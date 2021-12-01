Lionel Messi and his seventh Ballon d’Or made the front pages of the world’s newspapers

The main sports newspapers in the world put Lionel Messi with the Ballon d’Or on their front page.

Again, for the seventh time in his career, the world fell at his feet. Lionel Messi has confirmed once again that he is the best footballer on the planet by receiving the Golden Ball of the magazine France Football. And this time it is special, because the Argentine star has won it after a season in which he shone with the Selection and won his first trophy since he started wearing the Argentina.

The news logically did not go unnoticed by a large part of the world’s media, mainly in Europe. Several sports newspapers they put in their way to the Argentine star of 34 years with the prestigious award he received in Paris after being champion of the Copa América, in addition to being a scorer of The Spanish League and conquer the Copa del Rey with the Barcelona.

On France, where Messi currently resides, was the protagonist of the cover of The team, the main sports newspaper in the country and one of the most famous in the world.

The cover of the newspaper L’Equipe with Lionel Messi and his Ballon d’Or.

“Game, 7 and matches”, they headlined in this famous French newspaper. They made a play on words with the expression that is used in tennis when a player wins a match. “By winning the seventh Ballon d’Or of his career, Messi sets a new record”, they wrote in The team.

On the other hand, in Spain, The flea He was also in charge of the four main sports newspapers. The newspaper MARK had two covers, one dedicated to the awards given by the newspaper itself, with Rosario’s crack being for the eighth time the Pichichi, while the lid of the Golden Ball gave great prominence to Alexia putellas, the first Spanish to win the Golden Ball feminine.

At the top of the cover referring to the award appears the title “Messi rises to seventh heaven” and highlights that this is a “Ballon d’Or that completes an unbeatable track record”.

The newspaper AS featured Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas with their Ballons d’Or.

In the diary AS they also put Leo Messi y Alexia putellas together and with the title “They are of gold”. And in Sport, one of the Catalan sports newspapers, they also added to Pedri, who stayed with him Kopa Trophy to the best young footballer in the world. “The Barça, total protagonist in the gala of Paris”, Said said media, and added a small statement from Messi: “It’s incredible to win it again. I want to keep fighting because I love football “.

From Sports world, which is also a Catalan sports newspaper and closely related to FC Barcelona, appealed to the strategy of together with the winners and holder “oro Blaugrana”.

Mundo Deportivo newspaper with Lionel Messi and Alexa Putellas on the cover.

Another place in the world where they dedicated a great place to the news was in Italy, mainly the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, which titled “Messi, the award is a theatrin” and also highlighted that CR7 was far from the fight to reach it: “Seventh Ballon d’Or to Leo, Ronaldo’s wrath”. Also the diary This from Mexico gave it a big spot on its cover and wrote “Messi VII” in reference to the number of awards. “When many saw the end of his career, Leo Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or and was confirmed as the top winner”, they pointed out.

The newspaper Corriere dello Sport dedicated a box to Messi on its cover.

The newspaper Esto de México made a complete cover with Messi and his Ballon d’Or.

KEEP READING:

Furious statement from Cristiano Ronaldo against the organizer of the Ballon d’Or: “It is unacceptable that he lies that way”

“Scandal!”: The German press erupted in anger because Messi won the Ballon d’Or from Lewandowski

The best memes of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski, at the center of the jokes