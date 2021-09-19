Lionel Messi and PSG will seek to recover against Lyon after the unexpected draw against Bruges for the Champions League: time, TV and formations

PSG will seek a victory after the draw in the Champions League (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain, that on Wednesday barely drew 1-1 with Bruges in their start in the Champions League, returns to Ligue 1 in France to welcome Lyon in one of the most entertaining matches of matchday 6.

After what Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were headlines for the first time Together on Wednesday in Belgium in the Champions League, the match against Lyon should be a new opportunity for that trident ‘MNM’. Everything will depend in principle on the state and evolution of Mbappé, who received a blow to an ankle in Bruges, for which he was even replaced shortly after the break.

“He has trained with the group with some caution. We are happy with the evolution and tomorrow we will see how he responds, ”Pochettino said at a press conference on Saturday.

For Messi, who made his debut in the French league at the end of August playing half an hour as a substitute in Reims, this match in Lyon must mean their second match in the local championship and, above all, his grand premiere in the Parc des Princes, the Parisian temple where he is already treated like a king since his arrival in August.

Among the challenges to meet The flea in this season, in which he already debuted both in the league and in the Champions League, he still has the mark for the first time with the number 30 on the back. Against Brujas he was about to do so with an incredible shot that crashed into the left corner of the rival goal. Today you will have another opportunity to open your personal goals account in Paris.

With 15 points out of 15 possible, PSG is for now being unstoppable in the domestic championship and this allows them to maintain a 4-point advantage over the second, Angers.

Lyon meanwhile, seventh in the French league with 8 points from five games, could be off the hook 10 points behind PSG in case of defeat this Sunday, a difference that would become too important as soon as the course started.

Attentive to a possible stumble of Paris Saint-Germain will be the Angers (3rd with 11 points and one game less than Lens, second with 12), which remains undefeated and will be measured at Nantes (14th), who has already lost three of the five games he has played.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Judge, Marks, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Other Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum Leandro Walls; Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Anthony Lopes; A little Gusto, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Emerson; Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes; Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas paqueta, Houssem Aouar; Moussa Dembele

HOUR: 18.45 GMT (15:45 ARG-URU / 14:45 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 13:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

STADIUM: Princes Park

