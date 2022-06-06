Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina after scoring five goals against Estonia

Lionel Messi He is already in Argentina after his great performance in Pamplona (Spain) where he scored the five goals with which the National Team beat Estonia for the last match of the double FIFA date in June. The Argentine star arrived in the city of Rosariowhere they will spend a few days of their respective vacations before returning to Europe.

In the images transmitted by TyC Sports it was possible to see the moment in which the plane that transported the captain albiceleste landed at Fisherton airport. Later, together with a small group of players, including Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo de PaulThey boarded a bus that took them from the runway to the terminal.

Now, both he and the rest of his teammates will begin to enjoy a well-deserved rest before the start of a new and unusual seasonwhich will be marked by the Qatar World Cup in the middle.

“We couldn’t end the season in a better way. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup. Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon! Hugs to all! ”, Wrote La Pulga after the great game that she starred in El Sadar.

Lionel Messi completed the 90 minutes of the two games with the Argentine team (Reuters)

The flea made history at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona with his poker game against Estonia, something he had never achieved with the Albiceleste and that places him just one step away from accessing the podium of the historical scorers with national teams.

The captain of Scaloni’s team, who had only scored five goals in a match against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, with the Barcelona shirt, raised his scoring figure with the Argentina national team to 86 goals leaving behind a legend in football history like Ferenc Puskas, who as a Hungarian international scored 84 goals.

The five goals leave the current Paris Saint Germain striker in the fourth place in the historical tableonly surpassed by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who with his triplet against Switzerland accumulates 117 points, by the Iranian Ali Daei (109) and the Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari (89).

“The day he doesn’t play anymore we will miss him. I hope he continues to play and that everyone protects him and enjoys him, because it is a pleasure to see him.” indicated the Argentine coach after the end of the match against Lionel Messi, who will wear the albiceleste again in September when the last FIFA double date prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup takes place.

