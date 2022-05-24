Lionel Messi arrived in Bilbao and Lionel Scaloni is already planning the final against Italy

The captain, Lionel Messi, joined the squad of the National Team in Bilbao

After the completion of the South American Qualifiers, the countdown began for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of the important tests that will take place the team led by Lionel Scaloni before the maximum appointment is in Wembleywhere it will be measured against Italy for the Finala competition that will put the champion of America face to face with that of Europe.

The preparation for this commitment will be carried out at the Lezama property and the San Mames Stadium, belonging to the Athletic Club of Bilbao. One of the practices will be open to the press and the public, so several fans will have the opportunity to see Lionel Messi and company.

A tour of the Lezama campus of Athletic Club de Bilbao. All the details of the training camp of the Argentine team in Spain, ahead of the Finalissima against Italy

Precisely The flea arrived in the Basque city in the last few hours, accompanied by his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María, who announced his departure from the French entity and could continue his career at Juventus in Italy. In the last few hours, the albiceleste delegation was also joined by tucu Correa, Juan Musso, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martínez, among others.

Next week’s clash will take place at the emblematic English venue on Wednesday, June 1 at 4:45 p.m., Argentine time. It is a duel expected by Scaloni and his coaching staff to be able to prove himself against a power, beyond the fact that he will be absent in the Qatar World Cup, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

Ángel Di María, one of the National Team’s offensive cards (@Argentina)

This agreement with the Basque entity to base itself in its training center will allow the national team to work first in the Lezama facilities, tasks that will be behind closed doors, between Tuesday, May 24 and Sunday, June 5, with the sole except for the training session on Saturday May 28, which will be held in San Mamés.

For this Saturday’s practice, to which accredited journalists and fans will be allowed access, the Bilbao entity announced that the costs for the fans will be 12 euros for the general public and 10 euros for club members. The San Mamés Stadium has a capacity of 53 thousand spectators, all seated. For now, the method for selling tickets has not been reported, but there is already great expectation for the presence of Messi, who will join the delegation on Tuesday.

The Argentine delegation is housed in a hotel in the Biscayan capital. On Monday, May 30, he will leave for London, where he will stay until after the match against Azzurra and then return to Bilbao to continue his training sessions, which will last until Sunday, June 5. At the moment, there is no other confirmed match in Europe.

Correa, Musso, Dybala and Martínez joined from Italy (@Argentina)

It is worth remembering that River Plate footballers, Franco Armani (his last test was negative for COVID-19) and Julian Alvarez, will travel on Thursday to be able to participate in the last game of the Millionaire in Group F of the Copa Libertadores, which will be this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. against Alianza Lima. The group led by Marcelo Gallardo You’ve already secured first place in your area. Marcos Senesiwho was also tempted by Italy, will join on Thursday, after playing the Conference League final with Feyenoord against Roma.

This match against Italy gives them the chance to face a European team after almost three years. The last time was on October 7, 2019, when Argentina tied 2-2 with Germany in Dortmund, with goals from Lucas Alario y Lucas Ocampos. It was a match in which those led by Scaloni came back from 0-2 after the first half.

Scaloni already gave the final names for the match against La Nazionale and so did Roberto Mancinicoach of the National. Among the Italians, the archer stands out Gianluigi Donnarummadefenders Giorgio Chiellini y Leonardo Bonucci; the frills Marco Verratti, Nicolò Barella, jorginho and the striker Lorenzo Insigne. Among the notable absences are Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Gaetano Castrovilli y Rafael Toloi.

KEEP READING:

Argentina’s calendar for the Qatar World Cup: what are the possible friendlies in the absence of rivals

This would be the list of the Argentine national team for the Qatar World Cup if Scaloni chooses the 26 players he called up the most times

Marcos Senesi confirmed that he will play for the Argentine national team, despite the call from Italy: “The decision was always clear”