Lionel Messi ceased to be the most expensive footballer in the Argentine team: who surpassed him

Lautaro Martínez is worth more than Lionel Messi in the current market (Reuters)

Time passes for everyone and also for Lionel Messi. After 15 years, the captain of the Argentine team is no longer the most expensive footballer in the albiceleste team according to the latest report from the specialized site Transfermarkt. The fleaat 35, is the oldest player in the world Top 100, but has been overtaken by one of his compatriots.

It should be remembered that these types of reports are not only based on the performance of the athletes, but also on the contracts they have and on the resale value. In the case of the former Barcelona, ​​his advanced age is a strong counterweight in his evaluation, as well as the fact that his relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends in 2023, although there is the option of extending it until 2024.

According to the published ranking, Messi is worth 50 million euros and is ranked 91st, although 17 other players have the same value. Who got over it is none other than Lautaro Martinezfigure of Inter Milan, which is among the first 20 with 75 million euros.

The top scorer of Lionel Scaloni’s cycle is in the same line as Neymar, Mason Mountdel Chelsea, Reuben Daysdel Manchester City, Heung-Min Sonfrom Tottenham, and Jadon Sancho, from Manchester United. In this way he achieved what neither Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez o Gonzalo Higuain could: overcome Lionel Messi.

In addition there are other Argentines who appear among the 100. Christian Romero, the defender from Belgrano de Córdoba who shines at Tottenham and is considered one of the best in his position in the Premier League, reached a value of 49 million euros; while the forward Angel Strapwith a great presence at Atlético de Madrid, closes the list with 45 million euros.

Kylian Mbappé is the most expensive footballer today (Reuters)

On the other hand, the tallest South American is Vinicius Juniora key part of Real Madrid in the conquest of the last Champions League. The Brazilian is third on the podium with 100 million euros, behind Erling Haaland150 million euros and Kylian Mbappe160 million euros.

Other Latin players that stand out are the Uruguayan Federico Valverdein 30th place with 70 million euros, the same value as the Brazilian central defender marquinhos; the Colombian louis diaz, 43rd with 65 million euros; the brazilian striker Rodrygo51st with 60 million euros and in the same line as their compatriots Eder Militao y Fabinho. Below are the Uruguayans Jose Maria Gimenez y Ronald Araújo and the brazilians gabriel jesus y Alisson, with 50 million euros. close the list richarlison, Raphina y Angel Strapwith 45 million euros.

TOP of the most valuable soccer players in the world

1 Kylian Mbappe

The French gunner, leader with 160 million euros (Reuters)

2- Erling Haaland

The Norwegian who shone at Borussia Dortmund will be a new Manchester City player, 150 million euros

3- Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian striker, 100 million euros (EFE)



4- Phil Foden

The English striker of Manchester City, 90 million euros

5- Harry Kane

The Tottenham striker, 90 million euros (Reuters)

6- Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker, 90 million euros (Reuters)

7- Dusan Vlahovic

The Juventus striker, 85 million euros (Reuters)

8- Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese, figure of Manchester United, 85 million euros (Reuters)

9- Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian, star of Manchester City, 85 million euros (Reuters)

10- Jude Bellingham

The Briton is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund, 80 million euros (Reuters)

11- Pedri

The Spanish midfielder, 80 million euros (Reuters)

12- Declan Rice

The Irish midfielder of West Ham United, 80 million euros

13- Trent Alexander-Arnold

The English defender of Liverpool, 80 million euros (Reuters)

14- Christopher Nkunku

The French striker for RB Leipzig, 80 million euros (Reuters)

15- Rodri

The Spaniard from Manchester City, 80 million euros (Reuters)

16- Joshua Kimmich

The German from Bayern Munich, 80 million euros (Reuters)

17- Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese of Manchester City is worth 80 million euros (Reuters)

