Lionel Messi did not train with PSG due to his physical discomfort and would not play against Benfica for the Champions League

Messi continues to be sidelined from the squad due to his physical discomfort (Reuters)

Lionel Messi and the medical team around him They don’t want to rush the timesespecially with the World Cup in Qatar just around the corner (41 days), and that is why the captain of the Argentine team continues to be marginalized from sports activity.

After coming out against Benfica of his own free will, and missing the match against Reims for Ligue 1, The flea did not train with the group in the session this Monday in which Christophe Galtier began planning the second leg match against the Portuguese team.

According to the local newspaper The Parisianthe number 30 of the team will not be present in the fourth duel of the most important competition in Europe for his calf pain.

“The Argentinian will not be in the group this Tuesday night to receive Benfica”highlighted the medium in question.

Messi left the field on his own with 10 minutes remaining in the duel against Benfica (Reuters)

At 80 minutes, and after converting a spectacular goal to give his team partial victory (it finally ended 1-1), Lionel Messi looked at the substitute bench, made a sign to his coach and in the subsequent play he left the field being replaced by Pablo Sarabia.

Later it was learned that the captain albiceleste suffered an overload in the calf but fortunately it was not a tear, so the recovery time would be shorter.

In the run-up to the duel against Reims for the tenth date of the local championship, Galtier commented at a press conference that, although he was not going to be available for that duel, “He will resume training on Sunday”, something that ultimately did not happen.

Messi wants to get ready for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (AFP)

Knowing your body, Lionel Messi is clear that he will not risk his physique with so few days ahead for the start of a new World Cup event. It should be noted that after the match against Benfica, PSG will have to play the classic against Olympique de Marseille.

For that important duel Galtier Nor will it have Sergio Ramos in defense after being shown a red card in the last match against Reims.

Rosario had a remarkable start to the season in which he converted eight goals and gave eight assists in 13 games played, numbers that show that he was able to overcome the setbacks that led him to have an irregular campaign the previous year.

