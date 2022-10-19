Lionel Messi founded a company based in Silicon Valley to invest in sports, technology and media

Lionel Messi enters the business world with a company that will invest in technology. communication and sports (@PSG_espanol)

While waiting for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi expands its business outside of football and founded a company which targets investment in technology, media and sports.

At the company of The flea is named Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo LLCwill be based in the US city of San Francisco and it will be one of the main vehicles from now on for the Paris Saint Germain player’s investments.

“I am excited to extend our roots in Silicon Valley and I am delighted that Play Time will collaborate with entrepreneurs from all over the world,” said the Rosario in a statement released by the agency. Bloomberg. The investment holding company will be dedicated to exploring opportunities that could include, for example, financing clubs or startups related to football technology.

It is not the first business to which Messi turns. The soccer star has already settled in the real estate sector and owns 6 luxury hotels of the MIM chain that are located in the Spanish cities of Cádiz, Ibiza, Baqueira, Sitges, Mallorca and the other in the principality of Andorra.

Who will be the advisors of Messi’s company?

In day to day, Play Time It will be hosted by Razmig Hovaghimian, an American businessman who is a partner in the venture capital firm Graph Ventures. Meanwhile, Michael Marquez, founder of the investment bank Code Advisors, will act as advisor to the 35-year-old soccer player’s new venture.

Hovaghimian is a co-founder of Matchday.com, a soccer-related gaming website set to open before the next World Cup in Qatar, which counts Play Time as its first investor.

Messi founded his investment company that will be based in San Francisco

“Since I met Leo and the Messi family in 2017, it is clear that his vision for the future is bold,” said Hovaghimian. The partner of the Rosario star pointed out that Messi and his family “they want to continue to have a direct and lasting impact on and off the pitch”.

Other sports stars who turned to investments.

In addition to Messi, there are other great athletes in the world who have turned to business in addition to their professional activity. There is the case of the former tennis player Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, who created a venture capital firm (Serena Ventures) that raised $111 million this yearand has invested in a myriad of startups, from cryptocurrency wallets to online education and healthy food delivery platforms.

Serena Williams, from tennis to the world of investments (REUTERS / Mike Segar)

For its part, LeBron Jamesthe highest paid player in NBA history, invested in 2020 100 million dollars to found an audiovisual content production company (SpringHil Company), has bet 30.5 million at Canyon – a German firm that produces bicycles used in professional competitions -, acquired a share of the owner of English Liverpooland is a minority owner of the Boston Red Sox of the American league of baseball as well as a Nascar team.

In addition, the former tennis player Roger Federer has invested about US$ 49 million in On Holding, a Swiss sneaker-maker that plans to raise US$ 622 million with his listing on the New York stock exchange, while the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamiltonhas become co-owner of the team Denver Broncos of the NFL, and has funded nutritional drink firms and vegetarian restaurants.

