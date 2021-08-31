Lionel Messi had his coronation banquet in the city of kings

Conquered public. Messi’s magic is already reigning.

A Park of Princes was not enough. Nor should he have shone to be the king of the evening. The Argentine consecrated in a few minutes, a fourth date of a national football league, in a crowning banquet with a pilgrimage of thousands of fans who came to the small city of Reims to welcome him.

Adjacencies to Notre Dame de Reims Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic art built from 1211, where a total of 33 sovereigns were consecrated, they looked like witnesses of the patient presence of the first steps of Lionel Messi. Entered in the second part, the Rosario finally played to the delight of a French public that was conquered.

For several days the emotion reigned that the “City of Coronations” was the setting for the new Parisian monarch. And the reception reserved for the Argentine superstar was the height of the enormous enthusiasm that aroused on Sunday night, in this small city where in the 5th century, Remigio, Bishop of Reims, baptized Clovis King of the Franks, sealed the alliance between the Church and the monarchy. Here the beginning of another alliance was forged.

Messi played his first minutes with the PSG shirt. The Argentine replaced Neymar to the ovation of the public. In the announcement of the teams, the loudspeakers that called their names, achieved that it was acclaimed by the entire Auguste-Delaune stadium, packed with some 20,500 spectators for the occasion.

Messi with the son of the Reims goalkeeper. Relaxed, smiling, the 34-year-old king of the game arrived amid the cheers of the fans gathered to see him and the greeting of hundreds of boys who shouted his name.

It was 22:09, the 66th minute of Reims-PSG, when the technical director, Mauricio Pochettino, decided to end the wait. Calm the anxieties of those present, some of them who decided to pay up to 7,000 euros for a stand and thus validate the incredible resale prices. Everything began.

Since the arrival of the Argentine star, the atmosphere of French football, a league often despised, managed to quickly climb several steps at the same time. No goal and few exceptional gestures from Leo. Just a great moment, the one everyone was waiting for.

Weeks after the signing, the first minutes arrived with the Parisian shirt. Therefore, it was in Reims where the Argentine had his great debut with Paris Saint Germain of the Qataris. Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and established success. Thus a first victory for the six-time Ballon d’Or, at the end of the fourth day of League 1.

A final greeting to the stands illuminated by flashes of the fans of the Parisian team. Photos, gifts, orders, even the hug with Thierry Henry, his former partner in Barcelona, ​​now a figure in one of the sports signs that recounts the championship. After disappearing into the stadium tunnel, to get to changing rooms strewn with glasses of champagne from the Marne region.

Relaxed, smiling, the 34-year-old king of the game arrived amid the cheers of the fans gathered to see him and the greeting of hundreds of boys who shouted his name. The end of an ideal evening, also packed with shirts of the Argentine national team. The day concluded with a victory and great promises: last night in Reims – Infobae I could check it out – another reign started.

