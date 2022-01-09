Lionel Messi is a finalist for The Best award: the two footballers who will compete for the award

Lionel has already won The Best award in 2019 (Photo: REUTERS)

All the controversy that involved the delivery of the seventh Ballon d’Or for Lionel Messi, is on the verge of reliving a new chapter with the award that annually organizes the FIFA under the name The Best. After the corresponding votes, the three male finalists appeared to aspire to the trophy that rewards the best player of the season: the Pole Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah Liverpool and the Argentine attacker Paris Saint Germain.

The ceremony will take place on January 17 and the forward of the German team, after falling behind Messi in the Ballon d’Or, aspires to chain his second consecutive The Best after consecrating the good year in which he managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup in addition to signing 69 goals throughout a calendar year. To add, it surpassed the historical record of Gerd Müller after scoring 41 goals in the same season.

For his part, Lionel aspires to snatch the title from Robert since his resume shows the America Cup that he conquered with Argentina that cut a 28-year drought. However, in his new stage at Paris Saint-Germain he has barely scored six goals and provided four assists in the official matches of this cycle. Before, when he was still a member of Barcelona, ​​Messi presented even more attractive numbers in 2021: 25 goals in the League, he became the top scorer in the Spanish championship and raised the Copa del Rey.

The third in question, Mohamed Salah, did not contribute titles with his team but on an individual level he was key in the correct season of Liverpool that finished third in the Premier League, reached the fourth round in the League Cup and in the English Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In total, the Egyptian scored 39 goals in what was 2021.

The former German player of Real Madrid and Juventus, Sami khedira, was in charge of naming the three candidates and gave his opinion on who he thinks should finally win the award: ”Lewandowski has had a spectacular season. It has smashed Muller’s record. But what are we going to say about Messi, who won the Copa América. Salah, with more than 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and in three consecutive seasons has scored more than 21 goals. I would opt for Lewandowski, he is very professional and spectacular on the field “.

In addition to the men’s shortlist, the Spanish women from Barcelona will also compete for the women’s award Jennifer Hermoso Y Alexia putellas, who will fight with Chelsea Australian Sam Kerr for the award. In the award for the best coach of a women’s team, the Barcelona coach Lluís Cortés will compete against Emma Hayes (Chelsea) y Sarina Wiegman (England), while in the male, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) will try to win against Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) y Roberto Mancini (Italy).

The Best award for the best goalkeeper will be disputed Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) y Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich). In the female category they will fight Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon) y Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Paris Saint Germain).

In addition, the finalists for the Puskás award for the best goal are the Argentine Erik Lamela for his so much of rabona with the Tottenham to the Arsenal in the Premier League, Patrik Schick for the midfield touchdown he scored for the Czech Republic against Scotland in the European Championship and Mahdi Taremi for the impressive shot he celebrated with Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.

