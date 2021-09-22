Lionel Messi is injured and misses the next PSG game

Pochettino took Messi out in the second half (Photo: Getty Images)

The output of Lionel Messi in the last game of Paris Saint Germain for Ligue 1 against Lyon opened the controversy over the Argentine’s gesture to the coach Mauricio Pochettino when he left the court with more than 15 minutes of action remaining in the Princes Park. After the different information that circulated about this decision, the club confirmed information that had been leaked in the last hours: the flea He drags a problem in his left knee that will leave him out of the next game in the French league.

“Lionel Messi, after the blow to his left knee, underwent an MRI this morning that confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new point will be made in 48 hours”, highlighted the medical report shared by the entity on its social networks.

According to the French newspaper The team, the 34-year-old footballer will not be present in the duel this Wednesday for the 7th date of the League 1 before him Metz (from 4:00 p.m. Argentina time) as a visitor.

PSG’s medical report on Messi’s injury

This medical report also highlights that the Italian steering wheel Marco Verratti He resumed training with the team today and that the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos he continues his fine-tuning, taking into account that he still could not make his official debut in PSG clothing.

“I think everyone knows that we have a lot of very good players. We have to make decisions, in the group and later in the game, thinking about the best for the team and for each player. Sometimes the decisions are positive or not, but that’s why we train, to make decisions. They may or may not like it. I asked (Messi) how he was doing. He said ‘fine’, ‘no problem’. That’s what we said to each other, ”Pochettino had said after finishing the match against Lyon that PSG won 2-1 thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi.

Messi’s presence is in doubt for the match against Metz on Wednesday (Photo: Reuters)

While waiting for the evolution of the Argentine star, it is important to note that Paris Saint Germain will have an important string of matches in the coming days before a new FIFA qualifying date on the way to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 that will include, at least for Messi and the rest of the mentioned South American players of the French team, a triple date of meetings in the October window with the Argentine national team.

In addition to the away game against Metz on Wednesday, PSG will play again at the Princes Park Saturday: will receive Montpellier. And at 72 hours, next Tuesday, he will face at home the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola for the second day of Group A of the Champions League, in what will be the first key heads-up for Pochettino’s team with one of the great candidates for the title of which is the maximum objective for those of Paris in the present season.

