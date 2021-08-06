Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona after 17 seasons

Up to date on August 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM ET



It’s legit: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona.

The spending limits of the soccer league Los angeles Liga made it inconceivable for the membership, whose spending a ways exceeded the restrict, to succeed in an settlement with Messi. The membership will have to utterly restructure its funds.

Messi’s departure comes not up to a month after he and Barcelona verbally agreed to a… 5 yr deal, together with a vital pay reduce for Messi.

“Regardless of an settlement being reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the transparent purpose of each events to signal a brand new contract lately, it can’t be formalized because of financial and structural stumbling blocks (within the Spanish LaLiga legislation),” FC Barcelona stated in a remark. “Confronted with this case, Lionel Messi will now not stay related to FC Barcelona.”

Messi, one of the most best avid gamers in soccer historical past, had expressed frustration with the Spanish soccer membership remaining August when he said that he sought after to go away Barcelona. The 34-year-old ended his 21-year contract with the membership in June and has been a unfastened agent since July 1.

Messi got here to Barça’s academy on the age of 13 and performed 778 video games for the membership record collection of performances. He scored 672 objectives, every other report, and helped the workforce win the Los angeles Liga name ten occasions and the Champions League 4 occasions. He received the Ballon d’Or six occasions.

Josie Fischels is an intern at NPR’s Information Table.

