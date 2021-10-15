Lionel Messi returned to France and went to see PSG with Antonella Roccuzzo: his image with a sandwich that went viral

Lionel Messi you are living a very special moment. It is that after the consecration of the Copa América against Brazil in the mythical stadium Maracana, his present with the Argentine team is unbeatable. In the last triple date for the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Albiceleste He was very close to the classification after achieving seven of nine possible points with victories at home against Uruguay and Peru, plus the draw against Paraguay in Asunción.

Once the duel against the Peruvian team at the Monumental ended, the Argentine star showed his most critical side against the referee in the networks. Immediately afterwards, he said goodbye to his companions and took his private plane with Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the other members of the selected team with whom they share the squad in the PSG, destination to the capital of France to join his team and place himself at the coach’s command Mauricio Pochettino.

So it was that, after spending 10 days dressed in light blue and white, Messi was seen with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo in the stalls area designated for players in the Princes Park. In what was the victory of the Parisian team by 2-1 against Angers, for a new day of Ligue 1 of French football, The Rosario was caught by the cameras of the official broadcast while he was eating a sandwich during the development of the first half of the meeting valid for date 10 of the local contest.

“A little sandwich from time to time”, the former player and today commentator heard him say with laughter Sebastian Dominguez in the transmission by ESPN. For its part, Miguel Simon, reporter of the meeting between the leader of the first division in France and one of the teams that is among the top five in the standings, said: “We must regain energy after the triple FIFA date.”

Messi with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo at the stadium (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

The Argentine player was seen on several occasions, in addition to the moment in which he was caught eating part of the catering for those present. On several occasions he was seen chatting animatedly with Pepe Costa, Messi’s friend and advisor who left Barcelona like La Pulga and now follows him everywhere in his new club.

Beyond today’s triumph in which the number 30 did not see action, as well as Di María, Paredes and the rest of the footballers who played the knockout window in America, Paris Saint Germain will face a week with a loaded agenda. Next Tuesday he will receive Leipzig RB for the third day of the group stage of the Champions League, the great goal for Parisians in the season.

After the triumph at home against Manchester City, in which Messi scored his first goal with the French team’s shirt, those led by Pochettino have the chance to add a new victory that will consolidate them at the top of the area. What’s more, on Sunday October 24 they will play one of the most important classics of French football when they visit Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille at Velodrome from the city.

KEEP READING:

Tite sent an unexpected public message to Marcelo Bielsa after Brazil’s win over Uruguay

Joan Laporta mentioned Messi by mistake in an important Barcelona ad and the blooper went viral