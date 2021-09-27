Lionel Messi returned to training alongside his teammates at PSG: what will his days be like before the trip with the National Team

The Rosario worked alongside his teammates with the focus on Manchester City (Photo: @PSG_espanol)

Doubts regarding the captain’s presence Lionel Messi on the triple date of South American Qualifiers October began to clear when the Rosario star returned to training normally along with the rest of his teammates in Paris Saint Germain, after missing the last two games for the League 1 from France for a bone contusion on his left knee.

Quite the opposite occurs with its “natural replacement”, Paulo Dybala, since in his last presentation with the Juventus suffered a tear in the back of the left thigh after scoring a goal, the first of the victory over the Sampdoria by 3 a 2, in the match corresponding to the sixth round of Serie A.

The Cordovan managed to open the scoreboard to the 10 minutes of the first half and retired injured shortly thereafter, at 20, through tears, already imagining the seriousness of the ailment and what will be lost in the short term, something that the Turin team coach himself confirmed, Massimiliano Allegri, anticipating that he will not be able to count on the former Institute “At least in the next two games” played by the Albinegro team.

It should be remembered that the steering wheel had already been left out of the call Exequiel Palacios after scoring his first goal in the Bayer Leverkusen last week, as an injury to the lateral ligament of the right ankle it will sideline you from the playing fields for a month.

And the one who was also injured simultaneously with the former River was the Tucuman Joaquin Correa in the Italian league, and although in principle the consequences of a strong blow received in the hip area in the defeat of the Inter about him Bologna for 6 to 1, generally this region of the body tends to cause consequences that cannot be solved in exact time limits.

That is why the coach of the Nerazzurro, Simone Inzaghi, decided not to summon him for the game this weekend before Atalanta (They tied yesterday 2 to 2 with a goal of Lautaro Martinez), and the possibilities of summoning the former Estudiantes de La Plata were significantly reduced.

Beyond the casualties Lionel Scaloni aspires to have his ace of spades. The discomfort in the knee of Messi they are part of the past and The flea focuses on his next two commitments before traveling to South America to face the National Team matches. The duel in front of Manchester City by the second date of Group A from Champions League and the crash against him Rennes for the domestic competition are the last matches that Leo will play before joining the delegation albiceleste.

Argentina will face the Thursday, October 7 to Paraguay, on Assumption, for the eleventh round of Qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup, and then receive Uruguay, by the fifth slope, the Sunday 10, and do the same with Peru, by twelfth, the Thursday 14, these last two in the stadium Monumental from River.

Later and to close the year, the Thursday, November 11 will face the Celeste, but in Montevideo, for the thirteenth date, and on Tuesday the 16th, he will receive Brazil, at Bicentennial Stadium, San Juan.

