Lionel Messi revealed for the first time how he planned the tribute to Diego Maradona with the Newell’s shirt

“See you always, Diego”. Those were the dedicated words of Lionel Messi for with Diego Armando Maradona when the popular idol died at the age of 60. The departure of the world legend hit the star from Rosario, who paid tribute to Diez with the Newell’s jersey when he was still defending the jersey of the Barcelona.

It was not one more offering that he made Leo al Diez. The Catalan team had already made a gesture of recognition to the 1986 world champion in the run-up to the duel against Osasuna in 2020 for La Liga. Brief, yes. But during the minute of silence held in the Camp Nouwhile the ’10’ of a young Maradona who wore the culé jacket between 1982 and 1984 rested in the middle of the central circle, Messi was very excited. However, the captain of Barça deserved to pay a personal tribute to the one born in Fiorito. So it was.

During that game, Messi It was the exclusive figure from end to end. He was noticed involved, concentrated and with great participation. Despite all this, the Money he hadn’t had a chance to score. He had to wait until minute 73, when his cast was already winning 3-0 to put the icing on the cake and move locals and strangers alike with his gesture. Leo He received the ball in three quarters of the court and faced, as usual, from left to right. He left two defenders in the way, skirting the horizontal line of the area, and once he found space for the shot he finished with a left foot towards the opposite top corner. A great goal

Of course, the work of art still lacked its final brushstroke. After hugging with his companions, Messi he was left alone in the rival field and took off the blaugrana ’10’ to show the ’10’ of Leprosy from Rosario. The same one he used Diego between 1993 and 1994 when he was a player of Newell’s.

Little more than two years after the mythical scene in Catalonia, La Pulga reviewed how he planned the tribute to the Golden Boy. In an interview given to TyC Sports, the current striker PSG revealed unknown details of his idea. “The celebration had thought about it. I was with Antonela and told her that she had to do something for Diego. In the museum I had T-shirts of his and when I went to see him there was an open door that is always closed. On a chair was the 10 from Newell’s that I didn’t even remember I had. It was like 11 at night and it was incredible: when I saw her, I didn’t hesitate. Was that one”.

The chills were immediately installed in all viewers who followed the story of the Flea. Thus, without anyone knowing how the red and black shirt got to that place, the crack that emerged from Rosario followed his instinct and took the leprous clothing to Spanish territory. “It was strange because he hadn’t been scoring many goals at that time. It happened that we had been winning and when he entered I remembered at the moment of paying him tribute”, he stressed.

that stage of Maradona it meant the return to Argentine football of the best player of all time. Quite an event for the time. And, not a minor fact, his own Leowith solo 6 yearswas present that afternoon of September 13, 1993 at the Colossus of the Parkwhen Diego debuted with the red and black colors against Emelec from Ecuador.

