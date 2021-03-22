Lionel Messi seized a historical record: he became the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

Lionel Messi has become the player with the most presence in the history of Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Although his future at the Barça institution continues to be unknown, Lionel Messi continues to break records at FC Barcelona. On this occasion, he became the footballer who most times wore the Catalan team’s shirt in history. In the match against Real Sociedad, which ended with a 6-1 victory for his team, the Argentine reached 768 appearances at the club and surpassed a mark that until today he shared nothing more and nothing less than Xavi Hernandez, one of his mentors and friends on the field.

Until a few days ago, the former Spanish midfielder and current Qatari Al-Sadd coach was Solo leader in the table of the players who most times wore the club’s jersey in official matches. In total and until his dismissal in June 2015 he participated in 767 games, a figure that The flea he overcame this Sunday by jumping onto the pitch to face Real Sociedad for the 28th date of the Spanish championship. Rosario stood out with two conquests.

A week ago, in the victory against Huesca, Lionel Messi had equaled Xavi’s record. After that game, he left a message on social networks. “It is a great honor to reach this number of games played with @fcbarcelona. Thanks to all the colleagues who accompanied me in these years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side, “wrote La Pulga on his Instagram account, along with a series of photos of this historic day.

“It had to be Leo …”, assured the former Catalan footballer to Sports world and I add: “It is fair that the best player in history is the one who has defended the Barça shirt the most times. It is an honor that the best player in the world and for me in history is the one who surpasses me ”, he acknowledged.

The former Barça captain will remain in the second step behind Lionel Messi (EFE)

Lionel Messi is a machine and At 33, he continues to break very important records. He recently became the top scorer at a single club, surpassing Pelé’s 643 goals. He also beat the greatest scorer in the history of Barcelona by a wide margin, today Messi has 712 against César Rodríguez’s 232, and he is the one who won the most titles in the institution above Andrés Iniesta (34 vs 32).

These, among others, join this new brand with which he surpasses Xavi. In total, the Argentine participated in 511 league games, 149 in the Champions League, 79 in the Copa del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 4 in the European Super Cup. With a total of 537 victories, 140 draws and only 91 defeats.

According to statistics, of the 768 presentations with the Barça shirt, they were 44 in which he had Real Madrid in front, followed by Sevilla (43), Atlético (42), Bilbao (40) and Espanyol and Valencia (35).

On the other hand, the season that played the most duels was 2011-12 with Josep Guardiola on the bench. In that year the Rosario played 60 games in total. In which he participated the least was in 2004/05 with just nine appearances.

“You could see that Leo would end up surpassing me. If he did not leave Barça it was clear that he would add many more games and he is still young to continue playing, he has a lot of football left, so he can still play many more games ”, Xavi admitted to Sports world.

After the opening whistle of the match against Real Sociedad, Lionel Messi reached 768 matches played with the Barcelona shirt, which positions it in the first place. Second was the former midfielder. Below, the third in contention for that mythical “tiki-taka” team completes the podium, Andrés Iniesta, with 674.

Further down, in fourth place is another one that continues to expand its brand today, Sergio Busquets, with 616 and counting. The top 5 closes it Carles Puyol with 593 Although Gerard Piqué could enter that list if he decides to continue wearing the colors of Barcelona: so far he has 558.

“Leo is like that, he’s insurmountable, you can’t compete with him because he always wins”, declared the Catalan, who could lose a brand again at the hands of his friend, if he decided to continue wearing Barça next season since so far both, along with Carles Rexach, have been 17 consecutive seasons as culé: if Messi renews, he will reach 18.

