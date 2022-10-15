Lionel Messi spoke about Di María and Dybala’s injuries: “Any little thing can leave you out of the World Cup”

Messi and the fear of injury

The start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 is approaching and any type of injury sets off the alarms in the different teams. This is the case of Argentina, which in recent days several of its main figures registered various physical discomforts.

“It is a different World Cup, as it is played in a different time than the previous ones. We are so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out. As you said, what happened to Paulo, to Fideo, on a personal level already worries one, and then seeing those things scares you more, in quotes, ”reflected the captain Lionel Messi during an interview with DirecTV Sports.

Sep 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) takes the field prior to the game against Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The case of the Juventus footballer is the milder of the two. The cast of Turin released a medical report in which they report that Rosario has “a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the right thigh”. According to the statement, his recovery would require approximately 20 daysso he would arrive in optimal conditions for the debut against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

The thing with La Joya seems to be more complex, the product of an injury to the left rectus femoris. Although from Rome they clarified that “the recovery process has already begun”, they did not explain the times for his rehabilitation. The Italian press maintains that the Cordovan could be between 4 and 8 weeks out of the courts, so he is at serious risk of being left out of the World Cup.

La Pulga, however, clarified that it is best not to go out to play in fear of suffering an injury and is confident that both players can say they are present at Qatar 2022. “Going out to play thinking about that can be counterproductive. And the best thing is to act normally, as always. Playing is the best way to be well. I hope they recover. I think they have plenty of time to recover and be well”, outlined the captain. that he missed the last games with PSG because of calf pain. However, this Friday he joined the practices with the rest of his teammates.

“Leo is operational, he has trained normally this morning, but we will see how he reacts to the session,” explained coach Christophe Galtier at the press conference ahead of this weekend’s match against Olympique Marseille.

With the calendar increasingly limited, Lionel Scaloni has the deadline of October 21 to deliver the preliminary list that can include up to 55 footballers and only on November 14 will he be obliged to announce the final one with 26 surnames, although it is expected that the cut comes earlier since on the 16th he will play the last friendly against the United Arab Emirates.

In this context, the coaching staff closely follows the situations of Angel Di Maria (injury in the posterior right), Joaquin Correa (discomfort in the tendon of the left knee), Juan Foyth (post-traumatic contusion in his left knee), Paulo Dybala (injury to the left rectus femoris) and John Musso (Fracture with displacement of the right orbital/maxillary complex).

