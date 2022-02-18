Lionel Messi spoke about the Champions League: “A minimum mistake can eliminate you”

Lionel Messi spoke with the official PSG magazine (Reuters)

Six months after his arrival in France, Lionel Messi revolutionized Paris. The Argentine star quickly became the center of the flashes and the day-to-day life of Rosario always occupies a place on the main covers of the local media.

As of this February, both The flea like all the rest of the squad they began to face the most decisive path of the season in which They already managed to take the first step after beating Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The captain of the Argentine national team spoke about this prestigious tournament in an interview that will appear in the next edition of the official PSG magazine (PSG magazine). “It is difficult to win the Champions League because it is a competition that brings together the best teams and where the smallest detail, the smallest mistake, can eliminate you”assured according to some of the statements that have already been leaked.

“I think we have put together a team that can win it. We are excited about this idea and we have high hopes of being able to get there, but we have to take it easy,” Messi acknowledged. Although from France they reported that the date of the interview with the club’s media is not known, everything indicates that the hand in hand with the media was made prior to the clash against Merengue.

“I repeat, it is difficult to win the Champions League. The best team doesn’t always win. You have to really focus on all the details. At the end of the day, it is the strongest teams that achieve their goals. We are on this path, seeking to be even stronger than we are, ”he remarked.

“Let’s say the big teams have to do well all over the field, in defense and attack. I think it depends on the ability of a collective to play as a team. Attackers can’t just attack and defenders can’t just defend. We must form a strong and united team both defensively and offensively”explained the former captain of FC Barcelona about one of the recipes to try to win the trophy.

Lionel Messi spoke about his desire to win the Champions League again (Reuters)

“This guideline is what will allow us to be a fully competitive team. A team that will try to win the Champions League as well as all the titles that we are capable of fighting for”, he stated. The flea about his desire to raise again The Orejona.

Finally, he also gave his opinion on the level of the French championship: “He has come a long way in recent years. PSG contributed a lot. The club considerably increased the visibility of Ligue 1 in the world.”

“Today It is a very competitive championship where any team is capable of beating you and hurting you. I see the French championship as an increasingly balanced competition, like football in general. Nowadays in this sport it is more and more difficult to win every match”, he concluded.

KEEP READING

Neymar’s gesture with Lionel Messi in the locker room after his match against Real Madrid

The French press gave Lionel Messi a 3 after PSG’s win against Real Madrid and criticized him: “It’s sad to see him like this”

Courtois told how he saved Messi’s penalty: “I studied it a lot”

The memes of the triumph over the hour of PSG against Real Madrid, with Mbappé’s goal as the main protagonist