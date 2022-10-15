Lionel Messi spoke about the criticism suffered by Gonzalo Higuaín: “People were very unfair to him”

Gonzalo Higuaín celebrates his goal against Venezuela after a luxurious pass from Lionel Messi during the 2016 Copa América (AP)

Lionel Messi gave an interview to DirecTV Sports and this Friday a new fragment of the talk was known that will be broadcast in full next Thursday. In this new preview, The flea referred to Gonzalo Higuainwith whom he shared nearly nine years in the Argentine national team and played three World Cups.

In this sense, the Diez He took the opportunity to express his annoyance at the criticism Pipa received, especially after the 2014 World Cup: “The Pipa thing was terrible because he had a spectacular race. What he did was very difficult because he played for the best teams in the world, always performing, scoring goals, becoming champion and that’s where he was marked by the Copa América, by the World Cup”. In addition, he recalled that he was not the only target of memes and attacks on social networks: “That happened to many of that group.”

“I think that after winning the Copa América, people recognized that path more. But at that time they were very harsh, very critical, and we had reached the World Cup final (2014) and two Copa América finals (2015 and 2016), which is no small thing, it is very difficult. (Higuain) He was mistreated by a sector of journalism, people consume that and take him to the courts afterwards”.

At the beginning of the month, Higuain announced in a press conference that he will retire from professional practice when the MLS season ends. The star race 17 years and a half of Hangnail saw him shine in the leagues of Italia, spain e England, wearing the shirts of the most famous clubs in the world, as well as that of the Argentine national team.

During his career he set a record for more than 300 goals and more than 100 assists in more than 700 games played. In addition, he defended the shields of River Plate, Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli, among others.

Higuaín was summoned to the national team for the first time in 2009, in the Qualifiers, and withdrew from the albiceleste team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Secondly, Messi He was consulted about Argentine soccer and acknowledged that, when he can, he usually watches some games, although due to the time change it is difficult for him to follow the tournament. “Argentine football is very strange, you don’t know what’s going to happen, anyone beats anyone. It reminds me of Playoffs football,” he commented.

In another excerpt that had been published earlier, the PSG footballer had referred to the injuries suffered by Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala in recent days: “I hope they recover. I think they have plenty of time to recover and be well.”

The case of the Juventus footballer is the milder of the two. The cast of Turin released a medical report in which they report that Rosario has “a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the right thigh”. According to the statement, his recovery would require approximately 20 daysso he would arrive in optimal conditions for the debut against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

what of The jewel It seems to be more complex, product of an injury to the left rectus femoris. Although from Rome they clarified that “the recovery process has already begun”, they did not explain the times for his rehabilitation. The Italian press maintains that the Cordovan could be between 4 and 8 weeks out of the courts, so he is at serious risk of being left out of the World Cup.

