Lionel Messi surprised with his candidates to win the World Cup in Qatar and left an eloquent sentence about Lionel Scaloni

Leo Messi adds 90 goals with the Albiceleste (Photo by Andres Kudacki / AFP)

The countdown started already 30 days from the start of the World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messicaptain and maximum figure of the Argentine national teamanalyzed who are the main candidates for the contest that will take place from November 20 to December 18 and surprised by not mentioning the albiceleste team.

There is a lot of enthusiasm put into the team he leads Lionel Scaloni and 47 million fans will be watching what happens with the Albiceleste. In that context, The flea highlighted the management of the Pujato coach with an eloquent phrase: “He was a fundamental piece for this group to be what it is”.

The testimony of the Argentine captain is one of the previews of the interview that the journalist and reporter Pablo Giralt did with Leo in Paris and that will be broadcast this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on DIRECTV Sports (610 and 1610 HD). The content will also be available on DGO and will be broadcast simultaneously on DSports Radio (FM 103.1).

Leo understands the fury that was unleashed by the team after winning the Copa América in Brazil, but he has his feet on the ground: “For us, the Argentines, it is difficult to be calm. We are always the best, we are always the candidates and, many times, it was not like that”.

Lionel Messi affirms that Lionel Scaloni was key for the group in this process (REUTERS/Agustín Marcarian)

“A World Cup is very difficult. Many things have to be given. There are many national teams that want the same as us and if we are doing well, there are many that are better off”, assured the national team’s all-time top scorer with 90 screams.

The expectation is enormous due to the performance that Argentina has been showing, which achieved early qualification for the World Cup, reached an undefeated 35 games and in June beat Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima. The cast went from minor to major and shows solidity in all lines in a process that was based on the renewal of players.

However, Messi respects his rivals and is clear about who the candidates are: “Today, the candidates are the big teams. We talk about Germany, Brazil, France, England, Spain. If I have to stay with two, Brazil and France They are the great candidates for this World Cup.”

Messi granted an interview to Pablo Giralt (Video capture)

From France, where he arrived in mid-2021 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old from Rosario highlights the French team, current world champion: “Francebeyond having been eliminated in the last European Championship, he has some amazing players. He has a very clear idea and the same coach”. One of his teammates at PSG is the best French player, Kylian Mbappé.

This will be the fifth World Cup for Messi, who made his debut in Germany 2006 with a goal against Serbia and Montenegro. He then added four shouts (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and double to Nigeria) in the first round at Brazil 2014, a tournament in which he was runner-up. And he scored a goal against Nigeria at Russia 2018.

Argentina is part of Group C and will debut on Tuesday, November 22 against Saudi Arabia (from 7). The other two rivals are Mexico and Poland. He will face the Aztecs on Saturday, November 26 (at 4:00 p.m.) and with the Europeans, on Wednesday, November 30 (also at 4:00 p.m.). The top two from each zone will qualify for the round of 16.

