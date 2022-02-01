“Lionel Messi, the shadow of himself”: harsh criticism from the French press after the elimination of PSG

Lionel Messi started for the first time in the year (Reuters)

Nice, second in League 1, gave the surprise this Monday by eliminating the almighty on penalties Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the French Cup, after 0-0 in regulation time. In this way, the set driven by Mauricio Pochettino You will not be able to win a tournament that the club has won in six of the last seven editions and that has been a finalist since 2014.

Such a failure for a squad full of stars, which this time could not count on Neymar, Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos and Di Maria, among others, has unleashed a wave of criticism, many of them aimed at Lionel Messi. It is that the Argentine, of lackluster performance in the Princes Park He has not yet converted so far in 2022 and tonight, despite having been a starter and having worn number 10, he could not give his people the victory.

The portal The Parisian He gave the former Argentine striker a score of 4.5: “The seven-time Ballon d’Or had some flashes in tight spaces. But too much waste when approaching the zone of truth. Author of a shot on goal, without danger, at the end of the first part”. In addition, in an article entitled “Lionel Messi, the shadow of himself”, the French journalist Stéphane Bianchi assured that the former Barcelona has still not “recovered his splendor” that led him to become the best soccer player on the planet: “He doesn’t have that rhythm yet that makes him so strong in small spaces or in the transition game.”

Messi he had only one shot on goal in the entire game, a shot almost at the penalty spot at the end of the first half that came out weak and in the middle, having defined quickly due to the pressure of his opponents. Where he did not fail was his shot from 12 steps in the penalty shootout, but it was not enough to prevent PSG from falling.

Despite moving to the left, center and right at different times in the game, Messi was always well marked by Nice (Reuters)

For its part, the newspaper The Team rated five points, Messi’s performance: “He continues his (re)ascent in the post-Covid regime. He had few clear chances (’45, ’90+1) and struggled to make a difference against Nice’s tight marking with an almost systematic multitake. On the positive side, his partnership with Verratti is becoming more fluid.”

Due to the absence of Neymar, who recovers from a physical discomfort, The flea He wore the 10 on his back for the first time in the Parisian team, but, according to the French media, this did not return the magic that he used to waste with the same number at the Camp Nou. However, he was not the most criticized.

Mauro Icardi, headline this Monday, was stoned by the French portals: “With a handful of touched balls, he confirms that he is out of place in this team and that, when he does not have the opportunity to score, he is a dead weight”, sentenced The Team which gave him two points out of 10 for his performance. In the match, the former Inter Milan touched eight balls, and none ended with a shot on goal. At 64 minutes he was replaced by Kylian Mbappé. “Very discreet, the Parisian No. 9 did not fire a single shot on goal…”, he described The Parisian, which scored it a 3.

Pochettino, who has already been in charge of the team for a year, was also pointed out as one of those responsible by LeParisien: “The Parisian coach had to deal with nine casualties, it is true, but his team once again had a very disappointing collective and offensive performance. His choice to leave Mbappé on the bench at the start confirms that without him, not much happens on that side.

All this opaque panorama for the leader of the League 1 It happens 15 days after the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League before him Real Madrid. This duel will be crucial for the Parisian team, whose goal is almost exclusively to lift the European trophy, which is why the Dream Team He has no room for a stumble like this Monday.

