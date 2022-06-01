Lionel Messi told his reaction when he heard the whistles he suffered at PSG: what was his main concern

The intimate interview with Lionel Messi

Within a brilliant trajectory, Lionel Andres Messi lived different moments throughout his career as a footballer. Criticism is a theme that he had to learn to live with in daily life, and at 34 years old he already has enough experience to face them. Relieved in the albiceleste plane after obtaining the Copa America in Brazil 2021this season he had to deal with the fans of Paris Saint Germain, who had no patience in adapting the Money to Ligue 1 and they even whistled at him Princes Park After the elimination of the team in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

One of the things that has given Messi the most happiness in recent times is how the climate has changed since winning the continental title with the National Team. “I have been living a great moment in Argentina for some time. People and journalism changed a lot with me, because before they were very critical. Now I feel that it is spoken with more respect and I feel a support that I did not have before. After winning the Copa América, everything became something more beautiful”, he revealed in a conversation with TyC Sports.

On the other hand, he relived the unexpected moment he lived in Paris Saint Germain when he was pointed out as one of those responsible for the early elimination in the European Champions League. “The Real Madrid thing killed us. It killed me and all of PSG, because it was a locker room that had a lot of hope. I want to win the Champions League again. It made me angry not to be able to play the final, ”he added about the key.

Antonela’s reaction the day the Parc des Princes whistled Messi

Lionel concentrated on turning the page to lift the performance but from outside the court he received harsh attitudes that he did not like and made him remember dark moments in the Albiceleste. “Later, with everything we went through in my family and everything they suffered when they killed me in the National Team, I think about them a lot. They had to listen to many lies that were told and they did us a lot of damage”he clarified.

Concerned about the impact of the whistles, he tried to find out how his inner circle reacted to the attack: “Today I continue to play for my children and my wife. When they whistled at me in Paris, The first thing I asked was what the kids had thought, if they had seen it and what they thought. I don’t like my kids having to go through that. The same way they let her pass… They didn’t tell me anything. They did not understand anything because they also realize the reason for things. They felt something. Today on TV, on Youtube… Sometimes something like that jumps out at you”.

Once he finished reviewing the hard times he had to overcome, he explained that “This year it was difficult for him to enjoy it” and what is with “I really want to go back to Paris” to have fun.

